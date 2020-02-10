Quantcast
Connect with us

Unions now back Republicans as often as Democrats in GOP-dominated Ohio

Published

1 min ago

on

Labor unions are donating as much to Ohio Republicans as they are to Democrats, because there simply aren’t enough of them in positions of power in the GOP-dominated state.

About 90 cents on the dollar are contributed nationally to Democrats by labor unions, but a Cincinnati Enquirer analysis found that unions donated about the same amount of money in 2019 to Republicans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At the end of the day, a union’s job is to represent its members,” said state Rep. Brigid Kelly (D-Hyde Park), who’s also a Commercial Workers Union representative. “Democrats need to do a better job at making the case for why we do a better job of standing up for folks and earning that support.”

Building trade unions have contributed to Republicans for years, and trade unions backed then-Gov. John Kasich as he tried to restrict collective bargaining rights for public employees unions.

But Democratic candidates are finding that labor unions will endorse and donate to their GOP opponents and their campaigns because Republicans hold supermajorities in the state House and Senate, and Gov. Mike DeWine is also a Republican.

That means unions will need GOP support to get something done or to block “right to work” laws or prevailing wage restrictions.

“There’s a lot of pragmatism behind it,” said Scott DiMauro, president of the Ohio Education Association. “It’s not practical to only support one party.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Amazon wants to depose Trump over president’s retaliation: lawyers

Published

5 mins ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

On Monday, Fox Business reported that Amazon wants to depose President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, alleging that he may have personally intervened to stop them from winning a the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract because of his personal vendetta with Jeff Bezos.

In a court filing, Amazon alleged that Microsoft was awarded the contract instead partly due to "improper pressure from President Donald J. Trump, who launched repeated public and behind-the-scenes attacks to steer the JEDI Contract away from [Amazon Web Services] to harm his perceived political enemy-Jeffrey P. Bezos, founder and CEO of AWS's parent company, Amazon.com, Inc."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s budget is based on fantasy economic growth numbers that the Fed warns will not happen

Published

15 mins ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's new budget plan is one of his most extreme yet, slashing trillions of dollars in funding for everything from Medicaid to food stamps to the Environmental Protection Agency — a measure that his administration contends will be enough to balance the federal budget by 2035, even including the gigantic tax cuts for corporations and billionaires enacted at the end of 2017.

But according to Jim Tankersley in The New York Times, it probably won't even do that — because the administration is assuming tax receipts will rise due to a massive, 3 percent a year sustained economic expansion that no reputable agency considers likely.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘The best thing about Trump is his heart’: President’s supporters camp out in the snow ahead of NH rally

Published

22 mins ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

For almost a full day, supporters of President Trump braved the snow in pitched tents in anticipation of his upcoming rally in Manchester, New Hampshire this Monday night.

Speaking with WBZ-TV’s Nick Giovanni, the campers proclaimed their love for Trump.

"We're a swing state," one person said. "Sometimes we're blue, sometimes we're red, and I feel like over the past couple of years, people are really seeing that Trump really is for America."

Another person said that it's Trump's "heart" that garners her support.

"What I like the best about Trump, and I tell this to people who are on both sides, is this right here," a woman said while pointing to her chest. "His heart."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image