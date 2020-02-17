‘United by Emotion’: Tokyo 2020 unveils Games motto
Tokyo 2020 organisers on Monday rolled out the motto for this year’s Olympics, “United by Emotion”, which they said reflected the “universal values” and “unifying power of sport”.
“Crowds of spectators who do not know each other prior to the Games will come together and learn that there is more that unites them than divides them,” Tokyo 2020 said as it unveiled the motto.
The official Olympic motto is “Citius, Altius, Fortius” or “Faster, Higher, Stronger”, but each host city chooses its own motto to accompany that edition of the Games.
London’s motto in 2012 was “Inspire a Generation”, whereas Athens in 2004 went for “Welcome Home” — a nod to the birthplace of the Games in Olympia.
Less well-received was Sochi, which plumped for “Hot. Cool. Yours”, sparking derision in some quarters.
Tokyo said the motto would be beamed onto the Skytree tower in the Japanese capital to raise awareness as it will be seen for miles around.
The opening ceremony will be on July 24 and organisers have stressed there is no discussion about changing this date despite the coronavirus crisis hitting global transport.
Tokyo 2020 roll-outs have not always been smooth. In September 2015, the Games logo was ditched after accusations of plagiarism.
Designer Olivier Debie said the design was stolen from his logo for a Belgian theatre and threatened court action before officials withdrew the emblem, saying it “no longer has public support”.
Breaking Banner
Trump wildly lashing out like a ‘meth-addled wolverine’ in his post-impeachment revenge frenzy: conservative
In a bitterly harsh column for the conservative Bulwark, Christian Schneider explained that no one should be surprised by Donald Trump's post-impeachment antics since the GOP-controlled Senate absolved him of any guilt in his impeachment trial.
As Schneider sees it, the president has chosen to ramp up his attacks on his critics instead of being chastened because it's just not in his DNA to act graciously.
"The minute the impeachment trial was over, Trump took off like a meth-addled wolverine, revenge tweeting about Mitt Romney, taunting Democrats with a video suggesting he’s going to be in office forever, and mocking politicians who pray (while speaking at a prayer breakfast)," the columnist wrote before adding, "The president’s behavior was boorish and childish, but also predictable. Entirely, completely predictable."
German far right arrests reveal ‘shocking’ mosque attack plot
Members of a German extreme right group arrested last week were believed to have been plotting "shocking" large-scale attacks on mosques similar to the ones carried out in New Zealand last year, the government said Monday.
Officials said that investigations into 12 men detained in police raids across Germany Friday had indicated they planned major attacks, following media reports over the weekend the group aimed to launch several simultaneous mass-casualty assaults on Muslims during prayers.
"It's shocking what has been revealed here, that there are cells here that appear to have become radicalized in such a short space of time," interior ministry spokesman Bjoern Gruenewaelder told reporters at a Berlin press conference.
Breaking Banner
Trump-loving Democrat wins county party’s endorsement in Pennsylvania
A Pennsylvania statehouse candidate with a controversial social media history and past support of President Donald Trump has won the endorsement of her county's Democratic Party.
Heather Kass entered the Democratic primary last month to replace state Rep. Harry Readshaw, who's retiring, and the Allegheny County Democratic Committee overwhelmingly voted to endorse her over disability-rights activist Jessica Benham, reported the Pittsburgh Current.