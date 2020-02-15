US border agents will pursue migrants in ‘sanctuary’ cities
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents who patrol the U.S. borderwill deploy to “sanctuary” citiesacross the country where local jurisdictions are hindering stepped up immigration enforcement, officials said Friday.The deployment of Customs and Border Patrolagents, some with tactical training, to the interior of the country is unusual and represents another escalation in the confrontation between the Trump administration and the local jurisdictionsthat have set up roadblocks to immigration enforcement.Newark was also one of the cities where the agents would be deployed, according to the New York Tim…
Breaking Banner
Trump accused of ‘quid pro quo’ — again
President Donald Trump on Thursday appeared to propose a quid pro quo to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, suggesting he may reverse his administration's ban on New Yorkers participating in expedited travel programs if the state drops its lawsuits against him.
Trump linked his administration's ban on New Yorkers from certain Trusted Traveler programs to the state's "unnecessary lawsuits" in a tweet before his meeting with Cuomo, a Democrat, at the White House.
"He must understand that National Security far exceeds politics. New York must stop all of its unnecessary lawsuits & harrassment [sic], start cleaning itself up, and lowering taxes. Build relationships, but don't bring Fredo!" Trump wrote, using his demeaning nickname for Cuomo's brother: CNN host Chris Cuomo.
2020 Election
Judge calls opponent ‘selfish’ for wanting to ‘break barriers’ as first elected female chief justice of Texas Supreme Court
Jerry Zimmerer, an appellate judge in Houston, said his campaign differs from Amy Clark Meachum's because “I actually want the best candidate to win.”
Jerry Zimmerer, a Houston appeals court justice running for Texas Supreme Court, said his Democratic primary opponent, Amy Clark Meachum, has “selfish” motivations for running, pointing to the fact that she has cast her campaign to be the first woman elected chief justice of the Texas Supreme Court as a historic one.
Impeachment left Texas voters sour on the president and both parties in Congress, UT/TT Poll finds
Texas voters give low marks to the leaders involved in impeachment proceedings, showing their partisan stripes in their assessments, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.
Texas voters didn’t like the way the impeachment process was handled, and they pass the blame around, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.
Only 39% liked the way President Donald Trump handled impeachment, and 38% approved of congressional Republicans’ work. Only 37% approved of the way Democrats in Congress handled the process.