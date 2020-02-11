US judge approves Sprint-T-Mobile merger: reports
A federal judge cleared the way Tuesday for T-Mobile to acquire wireless rival Sprint, in the final legal hurdle for the blockbuster deal to combine the third- and fourth-largest US mobile carriers.
US District Judge Victor Marrero turned back an antitrust challenge from New York, California and other states that had sought to block the deal, saying he was “not persuaded” by the contention that the new company would pursue anticompetitive behavior after the deal.
The two firms said in a statement they were “now taking final steps to complete their merger to create the New T-Mobile.”
The states had filed the suit last June, seeking to block a proposed $26 billion tie-up they argued would cause “irreparable harm” leading to higher costs that would price out low-income consumers.
Backers of the deal have argued that combining T-Mobile and Sprint will create a strong number three US wireless carrier behind Verizon and AT&T, with the resources to invest in 5G, or fifth-generation, networks.
Marrero acknowledged that ruling in such a case “virtually turns the judge into a fortuneteller” who must weigh competing claims from specialists on both sides.
But in the end, he was unpersuaded by key arguments posed by states, including that Sprint, absent the deal, “would continue operating as a strong competitor in the nationwide market for wireless services.”
As part of approval of the deal by the Federal Communications Commission, the companies must divest its prepaid division Boost Mobile to the satellite broadcast group Dish, which will begin building a new national wireless network.
FCC chairman Ajit Pai applauded the ruling, saying “the T-Mobile-Sprint merger will help close the digital divide and secure United States leadership in 5G,” and, pointing to a pledge from T-Mobile to expand telecom services to rural areas in the United States.
Shares of Sprint surged 73.8 percent to $8.34 in early trading, while T-Mobile jumped 11.2 percent to $94.02
EU warns UK not to kid itself on ‘equivalence’ for finance
Brussels' chief Brexit negotiator on Tuesday brusquely shot down a bid floated by the UK to retain access to the EU market for British financial firms, signalling hardball trade negotiations lie ahead.
"There must be no illusion on this issue: there will be no general, global or permanent equivalence on financial services," Barnier told the European Parliament in the eastern French city of Strasbourg.
That dismissal was backed up by European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen who said the bloc was "fine" with Britain walking away without a deal if it so chose, although she preferred to see an "ambitious" accord struck.
2020 Election
Here’s what Michael Bloomberg should do if he actually cares about this country more than his ego
Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is one of the 10 richest persons in the world, with a net worth approaching $60 billion, depending upon the vagaries of the stock and bond markets on any given day.
For anyone who is not a billionaire, it is almost impossible to grasp just how much money this is for a single human being. It would be like calculating the distance of our planet to a distant galaxy in centimeters. Bloomberg could spend $100 million every single day on his presidential campaign between now and election day in November—basically more than any candidate except Bloomberg and fellow billionaire Tom Steyer have spent so far in the entire 2019-20 election cycle—and he would still have a net worth greater than $30 billion. He would remain one of the 30 richest people in the world.