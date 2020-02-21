US says preparing to sign deal with Taliban on February 29
The United States is preparing to sign a deal with the Taliban on February 29, building on an agreement on reducing violence across Afghanistan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday.
“Upon a successful implementation of this understanding, signing of the US-Taliban agreement is expected to move forward,” he said in a statement released after visiting Saudi Arabia.
A week-long “reduction in violence” between the Taliban, the US and Afghan security forces will commence shortly, Afghanistan’s National Security Council spokesman Javed Faisal told AFP on Friday.
The partial truce will mark a historic step in more than 18 years of gruelling conflict in Afghanistan and would pave the way for a deal that could, ultimately, see the war end.
Pompeo said that intra-Afghan negotiations would begin shortly after the February 29 signing, expected to take place in the Qatari capital Doha.
They will “build on this fundamental step to deliver a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire and the future political roadmap for Afghanistan,” he said.
The US top diplomat said that challenges remain, but that progress made so far “provides hope and represents a real opportunity. The United States calls on all Afghans to seize this moment”.
‘We’ve definitely crossed the Rubicon’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe sounds alarm on Trump’s politicization of spy agencies
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough warned that President Donald Trump had crossed a point of no return in his politicization of the intelligence community.
The "Morning Joe" host noted that Trump had battled with intelligence agencies over Russia since before his inauguration, but Scarborough said the president's installation of a partisan ally to oversee the nation's spies was a dangerous move.
"This is a president who, of course, in the past has taken the word of Vladimir Putin and an ex-KGB agent over his own intel agencies when it comes to Russian's election interference," Scarborough said. "But he's backed down and allowed the intelligence community to do their jobs, they've reported to Congress that the Russians are still trying to interfere. Most of them call it the greatest threat to American democracy that we have."
New virus outbreaks in China and abroad rekindle concerns
An eruption of new coronavirus cases in South Korea, Iran and Chinese hospitals and prisons rekindled concerns Friday about the spread of a deadly disease that has killed more than 2,200 people.
The World Health Organization warned nations could face a serious problem if they fail to "hit hard now" against the virus, which has infected more than 75,000 in China and over 1,100 abroad.
China has pointed to official figures showing new cases slowing this week as evidence that its drastic containment measures are working, but fresh infections emerged at two Beijing hospitals, and more than 500 others were reported in prisons across the country.
Rome to unveil tomb that may belong to wolf-suckled king
An ancient tomb thought to belong to Rome's founder Romulus will be presented to the world on Friday, bringing to a head months of investigation by history sleuths.
The 6th century BC stone sarcophagus, with an accompanying circular altar, was discovered under the Forum in the heart of Italy's capital decades ago, but experts could not agree on whether or not it belonged to the fabled figure.
According to legend, Romulus founded the city after killing his twin brother Remus.
The brothers had been raised by a she-wolf -- the symbol of Rome shows them sucking at her teats -- but later fell out over where to build the new metropolis.