Victory over Disney is a long shot — but mother of autistic son says trial is ‘right thing for our kids’
ORLANDO, Fla. — As a long-awaited federal civil trial against Disney ended Thursday, the plaintiff’s attorney shrugged as he acknowledged he has essentially worked for free for years on the case. His client, Donna Lorman, isn’t suing for money. She just wants her son, a 27-year-old with autism, to regain better access to Disney World rides, she said.U.S. District Court Judge Anne Conway, who oversaw three-day bench trial, didn’t immediately made a decision in the case that’s been fought since 2014. Both sides have 30 days to file briefs since the attorneys did not give closing arguments Thursd…
The infamous 1960 Starved Rock killer is free after nearly 60 years in prison
When Chester Weger went to prison for the infamous 1960 Starved Rock State Park murders, he was a young, wiry backwoodsman with two small children and had accused detectives of framing him.On Friday morning, he emerged from the prison gates a balding grandfather with dentures and a list of ailments that include asthma and rheumatoid arthritis, still maintaining his innocence.“They ruined my life,” the 80-year-old Weger said from the front passenger seat of a family minivan. “They locked me up for 60 years for something I’ve never done.”Though navigating his freedom in today’s world will likely... (more…)
Corey Booker spent $1 million a week to try to salvage his presidential campaign — but it wasn’t enough
WASHINGTON— Cory Bookerspent more than $1 million a week in the first two weeks of January as he tried to salvage his quest for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, new Federal Election Commissionreports show.Booker ended his campaignJan. 13, saying he did not see “a path to victory.” He had spent $2.6 million since the start of the year as he hoped a strong performance in Iowa would propel him through the other early primary and caucus states and on to Super Tuesday.Almost alf of his expenditures, close to $1.3 million, went for salaries as he built strong ground operations in the ear... (more…)
Lori Loughlin’s daughter halts her YouTube return as people apparently won’t forget that fake rowing resume
Two months ago, Olivia Jade Giannulli defied all the outcry and launched a big return to YouTube, even as prosecutors continued to put pressure on her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, in the college admissions scandal.In her two-minute video called ‘hi again,” Olivia Jade, 20, welcomed her 1.93 million YouTube subscribers back to her channel after being absent for nine months. Raspy-voiced and plaintive, the embattled social media influencer acknowledged that she had “been gone for a really long time,” said she was “terrified” and warned that she was not allowed “legally to speak ... (more…)