Voters beware: Election misinformation tricks Democrats and Republicans alike
Jon Favreau and Melissa Melendez have little in common.He’s a former speechwriter for President Barack Obama and co-hosts the staunchly anti-Trump “Pod Save America.” She’s a Trump-supporting Republican Assemblymember.
But they found some common ground in 2020. Both helped spread falsehoods about California’s primary election on Twitter.We recently criticized Melendez for spreading a rumor that California is stripping voters of their rights. A fact check by The Sacramento Bee found that Melendez was “echoing inaccurate sentiments spread within conservative circles across the state that Californ…
Sanders and Biden on collision course to save America from Trump
Iowa voters will be the first, but not the last, to choose between Democratic candidates with very different movements that all proclaim that they will defeat President Trump, unite the party, heal the country and address real crises.
This article was produced by Voting Booth, a project of the Independent Media Institute.
But if the closing candidate rallies and events in Iowa have revealed anything, it is that the differences between the top-tier Democrats are much deeper now than they were in 2016. Nowhere is this contrast clearer than at events for Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, where their faithful see each man as a sage on a sacred mission, while the other leads a doomed wing of the Democratic Party.
Manchester Divided: A political history in 3 New Hampshire primaries
If it is difficult to calculate the impact that a single primary can have on the trajectory of a nation, it was even harder to gauge a primary’s significance before the 1970s, when their results were so loosely tied to how candidates were nominated at party conventions. So it’s important to consider those old contests with a pound of salt, from the initial foray as the first-in-the-nation primary 100 years ago in 1920, to the Granite State’s notably unique primary in 1952.
Shaping the course of history
At this point in 1952, incumbent President Harry Truman was on the fence about seeking another term, and other big-name Dems were unwilling to succeed his increasingly unpopular presidency. After deriding the contest’s significance, though, Truman entered his name into the New Hampshire primary.