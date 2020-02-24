Warren Buffett says Apple is probably the ‘best business’ in the world
Warren Buffett, the legendary investor known for his no-nonsense approach to putting his money into stocks and businesses, has some high praise for what is arguably the most-iconic of all Bay Area companies, Apple.On Monday, Buffett, the chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, called Apple “probably the best business I know in the world,” and said the iPhone maker is the third-largest holding in his Berkshire investment portfolio. In an interview on CNBC, Buffett said he “should have appreciated it earlier” and bought stock in Apple years before he began investing in the company.“I don’t think …
U.S. News
Warren Buffett says Apple is probably the ‘best business’ in the world
Warren Buffett, the legendary investor known for his no-nonsense approach to putting his money into stocks and businesses, has some high praise for what is arguably the most-iconic of all Bay Area companies, Apple.On Monday, Buffett, the chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, called Apple “probably the best business I know in the world,” and said the iPhone maker is the third-largest holding in his Berkshire investment portfolio. In an interview on CNBC, Buffett said he “should have appreciated it earlier” and bought stock in Apple years before he began investing in the company.“I don’t think ... (more…)
Breaking Banner
By any means necessary: Trump’s prepared to cheat again in 2020 — and lie about it shamelessly
The presidential campaign is heating up and Democratic voters are wringing their hands trying to figure out which of their candidates is more likely to beat President Trump. Pundits have talked themselves in circles while strategists try to figure out which demographic mixture and turnout models will lead to victory as the number-crunchers slice and dice the polls to discover the most likely path to 270 votes in the Electoral College.
This isn't unusual but it is especially intense this time because most Democrats understand that Donald Trump is an existential crisis. Because of the nature of his implausible victory in 2016 and the surreal character of the last three years, they have lost confidence in their ability to understand politics at all.
Breaking Banner
The religious mourning of ‘Saint’ Kobe Bryant with Staples Center memorial
This morning, the 24th of February, tens of thousands of fans are set to gather at LA's Staples Center to mourn the passing of all-time NBA great Kobe Bryant who, along with his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others, died tragically in a helicopter crash on the 26th of January.
This is, in fact, the official version of a spontaneous response that took place just days after Bryant’s untimely death, when thousands of fans gathered at the Staples Center to pay homage to the 18-time all-star. Flowers, photos, and candles were transported immediately by fans wearing Kobe’s jersey to create a memorialized space and share in the tragedy. Around the league, NBA games held moments of silence to recognize Kobe’s contribution to the sport, while individual players found ways to honor Bryant’s legacy. Some took symbolic penalties like a 24-second shot clock violation (Kobe wore number 24 for a significant portion of his career) while others broke down on the bench. Tributes emerged online as well as globally, including a court-sized mural depicting Bryant and his daughter in the Philippines. A man in North Carolina even made a custom casket in honor of Bryant that’s currently on display at the Staples Center.