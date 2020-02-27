Washington college apologizes after administrator alters mural depicting Japanese American incarceration
SEATTLE — Bellevue College has apologized after one of its vice presidents altered a mural of two Japanese American children in a World War II incarceration camp by whiting out a reference to anti-Japanese agitation by area businessmen in the accompanying artist description.The art installation “Never Again Is Now,” created by Seattle artist Erin Shigaki, includes an 11-foot-tall mural of two children photographed at a California incarceration camp. The project was brought to Bellevue College last week as the school recognized the Day of Remembrance, which commemorates the day President Frankl…
Black students are more likely to enroll in honors courses if they’re taught by a black teacher
SEATTLE — Black high school students are more likely to enroll in advanced coursework when their schools employ at least one black instructor to teach such classes, new research suggests.Students of other races are also more likely to take advanced classes when they have the option to take one from a black teacher.The study adds to a growing body of evidence that hints that greater representation by teachers of color can boost students’ academic success.Black students aren’t any more likely to pass advanced classes when they had a black instructor, the study found. But taking advanced classes ... (more…)
WATCH: Betsy DeVos gets snippy — but can’t even answer basic questions before Congress
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos testified before a House Appropriations subcommittee Thursday and was repeatedly unable to answer basic questions, got snippy with Democratic lawmakers, and falsely claimed research cited by top Democrats was wrong and had been "debunked."
(The numbers behind that research came from DeVos herself, according to this piece in the Washington Post.)