WATCH: CNN justice reporter discusses next steps in Roger Stone case

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” justice correspondent Evan Perez walked through the next steps in the sentencing of President Donald Trump’s former campaign strategist Roger Stone, following a week in which the president and the Justice Department appeared to intervene in the case.

“We know that the president’s longtime confidant and friend Roger Stone, supposedly he’s going to be sentenced later this week,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “What is the latest we are hearing?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The latest is that the judge overseeing this, Amy Berman Jackson, has scheduled a conference call tomorrow to discuss some of the things that went on, and so many things that happened last week, Wolf, including four prosecutors who quit the case,” said Perez. “She has yet to even acknowledge the fact that those four prosecutors are no longer there. So, for now, it appears he is going to be sentenced this week, and he has requested twice for the judge to declare a new trial, and we don’t expect it is going to happen, and certainly, tomorrow, we will get to the first indication of her reaction to what went on at the Justice Department last week.”

Watch below: