WATCH: CNN justice reporter discusses next steps in Roger Stone case
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” justice correspondent Evan Perez walked through the next steps in the sentencing of President Donald Trump’s former campaign strategist Roger Stone, following a week in which the president and the Justice Department appeared to intervene in the case.
“We know that the president’s longtime confidant and friend Roger Stone, supposedly he’s going to be sentenced later this week,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “What is the latest we are hearing?”
“The latest is that the judge overseeing this, Amy Berman Jackson, has scheduled a conference call tomorrow to discuss some of the things that went on, and so many things that happened last week, Wolf, including four prosecutors who quit the case,” said Perez. “She has yet to even acknowledge the fact that those four prosecutors are no longer there. So, for now, it appears he is going to be sentenced this week, and he has requested twice for the judge to declare a new trial, and we don’t expect it is going to happen, and certainly, tomorrow, we will get to the first indication of her reaction to what went on at the Justice Department last week.”
Watch below:
CNN
Breaking Banner
Giuliani may face charges in half-million-dollar investment scam involving Lev Parnas: CNN
According to a report from CNN, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is possibly facing new charges in a half of a million-dollar investment scam set up by indicted associate Lev Parnas.
According to CNN, "Prosecutors are telling us that they're considering charging Lev Parnas and one associate of his of misleading investors in the company that Giuliani was in. Prosecutors are looking closely at the marketing pitch in this company and specifically whether any investors were misled about the value of the business and what they intended to do with the proceeds."
"Prosecutors have interviewed numerous witnesses, investors who were approached, and received text messages and documents over the past several weeks. all of this brings this investigation closer to Giuliani and raises questions about what role, if any he had in the marketing of the company," the report continues. "Now a lawyer for one of the investors who did provide this half-million dollar payment, told CNN previously that his client had invested in the business based on Rudy Giuliani's reputation and his expectation that he would serve as a spokesman for the company."
Breaking Banner
CNN’s fascinating series ‘The Windsors’ confirms why the dysfunctional royal family still rules
"The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty" knows damn well you don't want to wait 100 years to get to Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex — well, a dreamy, imagined version of her as she prepares to walk down the aisle on her wedding day — is the first figure we see in CNN's new six-part documentary series, before the story time jumps back a few generations. "But all that glitters is not gold," our narrator Rosamund Pike warns, as our American television star embarks on an alliance with a family that "will do whatever it takes to survive." Corny? Yes. Unsubtle? Absolutely. A deliciously soapy reality show involving a dysfunctional clan with posh accents? Sign me up.