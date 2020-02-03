Watch: Fox & Friends defends Trump wrongly claiming Super Bowl champs ‘represented the great state of Kansas’
“Fox & Friends” Monday morning defended President Donald Trump’s false claim that the Kansas City Chiefs were from the state of Kansas. The NFL team who won Sunday night’s Super Bowl are from the state of Missouri. Trump quickly deleted a tweet Sunday night praising the team for “a great game, and a fantastic comeback.”
“You represented the Great State of Kansas,” Trump said, “so very well.”
The Fox News morning crew agreed, despite the confines of geography and cartography.
“Kansas City is in Kansas and it is also in Missouri,” co-host Steve Doocy told Fox News viewers – glossing over that Trump specifically – and falsely – said the Kansas city Chiefs “represented the Great State of Kansas.”
“It’s like the difference between the New York Giants, I mean the Giants are – people call them the NY Giants but they’re in New Jersey,” Doocy concluded, except it’s nothing like that at all.
“Right, right,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt chimed in.
Watch:
Steve Doocy defends Trump’s tweet congratulating Kansas for the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl: “Kansas City is in Kansas and it is also in Missouri. … [It’s like when] people call them the New York Giants, but they’re in New Jersey.” pic.twitter.com/tQFd5KlTy8
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 3, 2020
