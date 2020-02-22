Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH LIVE: Bernie Sanders gives victory speech after winning Nevada Caucuses

Published

2 hours ago

on

Senator Bernie Sanders gve a something of a victory speech after being projected victor in Saturday’s Nevada Caucuses.

Sanders spoke to supporters at a campaign rally in San Antonio, Texas as he had already moved on to the Super Tuesday state before the caucuses began in Nevada.

In his speech, Sanders mocked President Donald Trump and predicted he would win in Texas — in both the primary and general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also praised his “multigenerational, multiracial coalition” and thanked “rank and file union members.”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Here is why Nevada Caucuses prove Medicare for All is ‘hugely popular and the winning position’ in 2020

Published

3 mins ago

on

February 22, 2020

By

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is the projected winner of Saturday's Nevada Caucuses -- and Medicare for All may have helped him pull it off.

NBC News reporter Sahil Kapur noted support for the program in entrance polls.

https://twitter.com/sahilkapur/status/1231351741720850432

Former health insurance executive Wendell Potter argued that the results show that single-payer health insurance is "the winning position for Democrats."

Here is the argument Potter laid out on Twitter:

Tonight’s results in Nevada confirm something momentous that would have shocked me when I worked as a health insurance executive: Medicare for All is hugely popular & the winning position for Democrats. Between Iowa, New Hampshire and now Nevada, this is a fact. Here’s why: (1/5)

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Dude, show some humility’: NYC mayor rips Buttigieg for acting ‘so smug when you just got your ass kicked’

Published

50 mins ago

on

February 22, 2020

By

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana was blasted by the current mayor of New York City on Saturday evening.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, a supporter of Nevada Caucus winner Bernie Sanders, ripped Buttigieg for his speech following the contest.

"And hey, Pete Buttigieg, try to not be so smug when you just got your ass kicked," de Blasio posted on Twitter.

"You know how we form a winning coalition to beat Trump? With a true multi-racial coalition of working Americans: something Bernie Sanders has proven he can do and you haven’t," he argued.

"Dude, show some humility," de Blasio added.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Russia-linked disinformation campaign spreading unfounded conspiracy theories about COVID-19: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 22, 2020

By

Thousands of Russian-linked social media accounts have launched a coordinated effort to spread alarm about the new coronavirus, disrupting global efforts to fight the epidemic, US officials say.

The disinformation campaign promotes unfounded conspiracy theories that the United States is behind the COVID-19 outbreak, in an apparent bid to damage the US image around the world by seizing on health concerns.

State Department officials tasked with combating Russian disinformation told AFP that false personas are being used on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to advance Russian talking points in multiple languages.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image