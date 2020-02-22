WATCH LIVE: Bernie Sanders gives victory speech after winning Nevada Caucuses
Senator Bernie Sanders gve a something of a victory speech after being projected victor in Saturday’s Nevada Caucuses.
Sanders spoke to supporters at a campaign rally in San Antonio, Texas as he had already moved on to the Super Tuesday state before the caucuses began in Nevada.
In his speech, Sanders mocked President Donald Trump and predicted he would win in Texas — in both the primary and general elections.
He also praised his “multigenerational, multiracial coalition” and thanked “rank and file union members.”
SANDERS: "We won the popular vote in Iowa. We won the New Hampshire primary. And, according to three networks and the AP, we have now won the Nevada caucus."
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) February 23, 2020
Watch:
2020 Election
Here is why Nevada Caucuses prove Medicare for All is ‘hugely popular and the winning position’ in 2020
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is the projected winner of Saturday's Nevada Caucuses -- and Medicare for All may have helped him pull it off.
NBC News reporter Sahil Kapur noted support for the program in entrance polls.
https://twitter.com/sahilkapur/status/1231351741720850432
Former health insurance executive Wendell Potter argued that the results show that single-payer health insurance is "the winning position for Democrats."
Here is the argument Potter laid out on Twitter:
Tonight’s results in Nevada confirm something momentous that would have shocked me when I worked as a health insurance executive: Medicare for All is hugely popular & the winning position for Democrats. Between Iowa, New Hampshire and now Nevada, this is a fact. Here’s why: (1/5)
2020 Election
‘Dude, show some humility’: NYC mayor rips Buttigieg for acting ‘so smug when you just got your ass kicked’
The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana was blasted by the current mayor of New York City on Saturday evening.
Mayor Bill de Blasio, a supporter of Nevada Caucus winner Bernie Sanders, ripped Buttigieg for his speech following the contest.
"And hey, Pete Buttigieg, try to not be so smug when you just got your ass kicked," de Blasio posted on Twitter.
"You know how we form a winning coalition to beat Trump? With a true multi-racial coalition of working Americans: something Bernie Sanders has proven he can do and you haven’t," he argued.
"Dude, show some humility," de Blasio added.
Breaking Banner
Russia-linked disinformation campaign spreading unfounded conspiracy theories about COVID-19: report
Thousands of Russian-linked social media accounts have launched a coordinated effort to spread alarm about the new coronavirus, disrupting global efforts to fight the epidemic, US officials say.
The disinformation campaign promotes unfounded conspiracy theories that the United States is behind the COVID-19 outbreak, in an apparent bid to damage the US image around the world by seizing on health concerns.
State Department officials tasked with combating Russian disinformation told AFP that false personas are being used on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to advance Russian talking points in multiple languages.