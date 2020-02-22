WATCH LIVE: Bernie Sanders gives victory speech after winning Nevada Caucuses

Senator Bernie Sanders gve a something of a victory speech after being projected victor in Saturday’s Nevada Caucuses.

Sanders spoke to supporters at a campaign rally in San Antonio, Texas as he had already moved on to the Super Tuesday state before the caucuses began in Nevada.

In his speech, Sanders mocked President Donald Trump and predicted he would win in Texas — in both the primary and general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also praised his “multigenerational, multiracial coalition” and thanked “rank and file union members.”

SANDERS: "We won the popular vote in Iowa. We won the New Hampshire primary. And, according to three networks and the AP, we have now won the Nevada caucus." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) February 23, 2020

Watch: