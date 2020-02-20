Donald Trump was late to take the stage at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs after a bombshell report that Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin was one of the president’s 2020 supporters.

Trump was scheduled to begin speaking at 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time at the Broadmoor World Arena, which has a capacity of 8,000. Trump took the stage 25 minutes later.

The rally is seen as a thank you for Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), who voted to acquit the commander-in-chief following the Senate impeachment trial.

Garner is facing a tough re-election in 2020 in a state that has been trending Democratic.

