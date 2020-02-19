WATCH LIVE: Trump tries to distract from the Democratic debate with his own rally
President Donald Trump is on a west coast swing to raise Beverly Hills cash. But Wednesday, Trump will deliver one of his classic rambling speeches to a room full of fans in an attempt to distract attention away from the Democratic debate in Arizona.
MSNBC intends to air the debate, where former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg will appear for the first time on the debate stage. There are expected to be fireworks on the stage as Democratic candidates like Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) criticize the former mayor for buying his way into the Democratic debate and the primary.
Trump is likely to also go after Bloomberg in his rally tonight, after Bloomberg launched a hundred-billion-dollar ad buy bashing the president.
The Phoenix rally is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. MST, however, Trump tends to be late.
Watch the rally below:
