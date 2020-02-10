WATCH: Trump interrupts Utah’s governor to rant about Romney
During a business session at the White House this Monday, President Trump called on Utah Governor Gary Herbert to ask a question, but before he could get a word out, the President used the moment to take a dig at Mitt Romney.
“How’s Mitt Romney?” Trump asked.
“I haven’t talked to him,” Herbert replied.
“You keep him,” Trump fired back. “We don’t want him.”
Herbert went on to ask a question about the national debt and reportedly didn’t acknowledge Trump’s dig against Romney.
