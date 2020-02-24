Quantcast
Wealthy businessman gets probation for repeatedly slamming wife’s head into pavement

20 mins ago

A wealthy Ohio businessman avoided prison for violently assaulting his wife during an argument.

Jeffrey Couch, of West Chester, pleaded guilty last month to aggravated assault and was sentenced to five years of community control and 100 hours of community service, reported WLWT-TV.

The owner of RV Nation and his wife got into an argument after returning home in March 2019 after a night of drinking, and prosecutors said Couch snapped.

“As a result of him snapping, there was an assault that ended up with the imprint of Shelley Couch’s head on an asphalt driveway in two places,” said Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser.

Prosecutors also say a witness to the attack has been the victim of an intimidation campaign through social media.

Couch’s wife told police he punched her in the face multiple times and slammed her head into the paved driveway, causing serious injury.

West Chester police chief Joel Herzog asked a high-ranking official at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to visit Couch “as a friend” while he was still in jail, reported WXIX-TV.

But Sheriff Richard Jones was alarmed by the request — which he rejected and then notified prosecutors.

Couch told arresting officers that he knew the police chief and other law enforcement officials, according to body camera video of the incident.

The first four judges in the case recused themselves without publicly stating a reason, but Judge Michael Oster oversaw the guilty plea and sentenced Couch, who was allowed to move back into his home in a gated golf course community while serving probation.

He was ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device on his ankle to detect the presence of alcohol.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
In a revealing interview with Politico's Tim Alberta, an elderly Iowa man who barely gets by driving for Uber three days a week said he wouldn't mind if Donald Trump is made president for life and then admitted he is considering selling some of his personal property to make ends meet -- including to pay for medicine.

In a deep dive into the anxiety facing all voters facing a pivotal 2020 presidential election, Alberta decided to interview Uber drivers who have been shepherding political operatives around before and after the Iowa caucuses to get a feel for the current political zeitgeist.

President Trump is currently enacting a purge of his administration, a purge that many see as retribution against those who've crossed him or who've failed to adequately support him in public. But according to Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent, Trump isn't just getting revenge, he's shoring up his ability to corrupt the rule of law.

Trump's purge is "forward looking," Sargent writes, because it "clears the way for more such corruption of the rule of law and sends a message to others about what awaits them if they stand in the way of this as it continues to devolve."

According to Sargent, the mainstream press gets one thing wrong about him -- that he actually thinks there's a "deep state cabal" that's aligned against him. "But this is a fundamental error," Sargent writes. "Trump is raging at officials who constitute an obstacle to his own active, ongoing corruption of the rule of law. And it’s working: The Justice Department actually is carrying out his corrupt bidding in many ways."

