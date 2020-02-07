Quantcast
Connect with us

We’re a former coal company and we support governor’s plan to transition to 100% clean energy

Published

1 min ago

on

DSM is a Dutch company with its North American headquarters in Parsippany and manufacturing operations in Belvidere. We have had continuous operations in New Jersey for more than 50 years.“DSM” stands for Dutch State Mines, and the company started over a century ago in coal mining. Since that time we have evolved and adapted to the changing world around us, ending coal mining operations 50 years ago and repurposing the acronym to “Do Something Meaningful” as a global leader in health, nutrition, sustainable materials and clean energy. We are a good example of how a company can …

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lev Parnas hands Democrats a new treasure trove of photos and videos that go far beyond Trump impeachment: CNN

Published

1 min ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

According to a report from CNN's Vicky Ward, former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas has handed Democratic investigators a treasure trove of previously unseen photographs and videos that bear out his contention that he was working closely with Donald Trump's attorney despite disavowals.

The report notes, "Stored in devices seized from Lev Parnas by law enforcement, there's a 34-second cell phone video of Rudy Giuliani relishing a bullfight. There are also photos of Donald Trump's personal attorney posing with two matadors, a flamenco dancer twirling her skirt and an image of the father of Venezuela's opposition leader beside a tray of hors d'oeuvres on the lawn of a Spanish castle."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Republicans face ‘Electoral College time bomb’ after race-baiting Trump leaves office: report

Published

35 mins ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

In a report on the changing demographics in multiple states that are causing formerly dependable Republican states to become Democratic Party-leaning -- and vice versa -- Politico points out that Donald Trump's racial policies will soon blow up in the face of future Republican national candidates who don't have his gift for harnessing voter resentment.

Noting that Trump pulled off an extraordinary feat by plucking "Blue wall" states Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin out of the Democrat's column in the 2016 election, Politico reports that Trump's campaign hopes to hold those three states and to add Minnesota's 10 electoral votes in 2020.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘If Trump was a pilot, would you board the plane?’ Ex-prosecutor slams president’s defenders for ignoring his incompetence

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

Following a blustery and threatening Thursday presidential address by Donald Trump to the public, former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner cut right to the crux of the matter on Friday morning by posing a question to all Americans asking how much they really would trust the president if their life was on the line.

After tweeting that he believes Attorney General William Barr committed perjury, Kirschner tweeted out his question to Trump supporters and detractors alike writing: "If Trump was a doctor, would the trust his diagnosis? If Trump was a pilot, would you board the plane? If Trump was the architect, would you trust the building to stand? Trump is the very embodiment of incompetence, arrogance and unreliability. Register. Vote. Let’s fix this."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image