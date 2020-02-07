We’re a former coal company and we support governor’s plan to transition to 100% clean energy
DSM is a Dutch company with its North American headquarters in Parsippany and manufacturing operations in Belvidere. We have had continuous operations in New Jersey for more than 50 years.“DSM” stands for Dutch State Mines, and the company started over a century ago in coal mining. Since that time we have evolved and adapted to the changing world around us, ending coal mining operations 50 years ago and repurposing the acronym to “Do Something Meaningful” as a global leader in health, nutrition, sustainable materials and clean energy. We are a good example of how a company can …
