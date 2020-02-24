‘Westworld’ Season 3 spoilers: Secret trailers tease a Man In Black surprise
We’re just a few weeks away from the debut of Westworld Season 3 on HBO on March 15. While we still don’t have a clear idea what to expect from the upcoming batch of episodes, some sharp-eyed fans of the show have discovered a handful of teasers hidden within a HBO-made website for a fictional company that will play a pivotal role in the story to come.HBO’s marketing for WestworldSeason 3 is as trippy and mind-bending as the show itself: the network sponsored a panelfor the Wired 25 conference about big data under the mysterious name “Incite, inc.,” then in November a website went livedescribi…
2020 Election
MSNBC colleague rebukes Chris Matthews for comparing Sanders win to Nazi invasion
MSNBC host Chris Matthews came under fire for his comments comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., winning the Nevada caucus to the Nazi invasion of France.
Matthews reacted to the results in Nevada — where Sanders handily won with roughly 47% of the vote — by likening his campaign to the Nazi army, and the Democratic Party to the French.
Breaking Banner
By any means necessary: Trump’s prepared to cheat again in 2020 — and lie about it shamelessly
The presidential campaign is heating up and Democratic voters are wringing their hands trying to figure out which of their candidates is more likely to beat President Trump. Pundits have talked themselves in circles while strategists try to figure out which demographic mixture and turnout models will lead to victory as the number-crunchers slice and dice the polls to discover the most likely path to 270 votes in the Electoral College.
This isn't unusual but it is especially intense this time because most Democrats understand that Donald Trump is an existential crisis. Because of the nature of his implausible victory in 2016 and the surreal character of the last three years, they have lost confidence in their ability to understand politics at all.
Breaking Banner
‘The worst kind of fascists’: Trump announces $3 Billion arms deal at India visit
"For decades, the U.S.-India relationship was anchored by claims of shared values of human rights and human dignity. Now, those shared values are discrimination, bigotry, and hostility towards refugees and asylum seekers."
U.S. President Donald Trump got a warm welcome from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to kick off a whirlwind 36-hour tour of the world's largest democracy and announced the two countries were finalizing a $3 billion arms deal.