‘What in the hell is this’: Impeachment viewers erupt after Trump’s lawyer adds ‘creepy horror music’ to video of Democrats
During closing arguments at President Trump’s Senate trial this Monday, Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow gave a video presentation that disparagingly painted Democrats as bitter partisans with an agenda to take down Trump since the early days of his presidency. But it wasn’t so much the framing of Sekulow’s narrative that rubbed people the wrong way — it was the “scary,” dramatic music that accompanied the video.
The Twitter account for the right-wing activist group ForAmerica shared the video in full:
Jay Sekulow: "This entire campaign of impeachment that started from the very first day the president was inaugurated was partisan and it should never happen again." pic.twitter.com/PIrcmZCVxj
— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) February 3, 2020
The video’s music didn’t quite have its intended effect, and instead brought a wave of mockery from Trump’s critics on Twitter:
Wondering who Jay Sekulow got to put that scary music on his powerpoint presentation in the Senate trial?
— Susan Glasser (@sbg1) February 3, 2020
Was the "The End Is Coming" music REALLY necessary, Sekulow? I mean, your video package of Dems listing viable reasons why your client has been breaking the law from the beginning was nice of you, but still. It's not like anyone was about to explode. #ImpeachmentClosing
— DeeTenorio (@DeeTenorio) February 3, 2020
Black people calling for Trump's impeachment with the weird scary propaganda music on the Senate floor.
— Radio Justice 📻🎙 (@justiceputnam) February 3, 2020
#Sekulow
Did this MF really dub his video evidence with ominous music??
— Sittingkriz (@SittingKriz) February 3, 2020
Did the house managers put ominous mood music under any of the videos they showed? That mixtape of videos Sekulow just showed were desperately produced to push folks drama buttons. #ImpeachmentTrial
— people over profit (@debranicitweet) February 3, 2020
Omfg as if the #GOP weren’t already the masters of gaslighting the video sekulow just played with its dramatic music is so preschooler. You fucking idiots. #ImpeachTrump
— Horrͪ͑̂̐ͫ̿ificB̋͆ͩ̇͛̈́ookCͫ͂ͯ̉ͦ̆̾ur̋ͥ̓ͮ̾͒̒s̓̄ͫes ☠️ (@loficook) February 3, 2020
#ImpeachmentTrials wtf with that suspensful music on that video clip from Sekulow 😂😂😂
— Mark (@raymondmark) February 3, 2020
What in the hell is this evil theme music Sekulow? You clowns! #ImpeachmentTrial
— The Tequila Drunk MF (@ProductionCog1) February 3, 2020
Sekulow now playing a video of predominately people of color calling for Trump's impeachment with music that sounds like it's from World War Z in the background.
My dude: It's not our fault that your guy crimes all the time.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 3, 2020
Are you really okay with sitting in Senate during Impeachment Trial with some crazy Fox News like scary video with ominous music playing? How low have you fallen Senator? @SenToomey
The video scared me…scared me for future of our Country. #VoteBlueNoMatterWho #VoteOutGOP
— Nancy Santanello (@nancysantanello) February 3, 2020
In your closing arguments for acquittal of the president you play a “campaign ad” video with ominous music? It’s the fucking Senate. You treat it like reality tv. Fucking joke of a legal defense. #Impeachment
— Joshua (Tek) (@antiblank) February 3, 2020
This video Jay Sekulow is playing is the first time, I believe, this Senate impeachment trial has been shown a video including music.
¯_(ツ)_/¯
— ((( Matt Milliken ))) immigrant’s grandson, VOTER (@memomoment) February 3, 2020
Sorry, but…
What is this weird, sinister music over the voice bites calling for Trump’s impeachment?
— 꿀tea🌱 d-4/d-13 (@kwoojinily) February 3, 2020
Anyone else see that Exhibit video by POTUS defense a few minutes ago, where they had added creepy horror music to a comp of dems saying they want to impeach???
Literally subliminal fear-mongering by POTUS def. on national tv… wtf#ImpeachedForLife #ImpeachmentTrialSham
— AQUARIIAN (@Aquariian_) February 3, 2020
