‘What in the hell is this’: Impeachment viewers erupt after Trump’s lawyer adds ‘creepy horror music’ to video of Democrats

5 mins ago

During closing arguments at President Trump’s Senate trial this Monday, Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow gave a video presentation that disparagingly painted Democrats as bitter partisans with an agenda to take down Trump since the early days of his presidency. But it wasn’t so much the framing of Sekulow’s narrative that rubbed people the wrong way — it was the “scary,” dramatic music that accompanied the video.

The Twitter account for the right-wing activist group ForAmerica shared the video in full:

The video’s music didn’t quite have its intended effect, and instead brought a wave of mockery from Trump’s critics on Twitter:

GOP’s Marsha Blackburn dodges question about Trump’s conduct: ‘We want to finish up this impeachment’

9 mins ago

February 3, 2020

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Monday dodged questions from CNN reporter Manu Raju about whether it was appropriate for President Donald Trump to try shaking down the Ukrainian government to get it to investigate his political opponents.

Raju caught up with Blackburn in the Senate and asked her what she made of Sen. Lamar Alexander's (R-TN) argument that the president's actions were inappropriate even though he didn't believe they were worthy of his impeachment.

"Do you have any concerns about the president's conduct?" Raju asked her.

"You know, we want to make certain that we finish up this impeachment, that we move away from this, and that we get back to things that people want to focus on," she said.

Continue Reading
 

Blinded by the light, firefly species face extinction

9 mins ago

February 3, 2020

Fireflies are in deep trouble, with many species facing extinction due to habitat loss and exposure to pesticides, according to the first major review of their global status, published Monday.

Adding irony to injury, one of Nature's most entrancing spectacles is also being snuffed out by artificial light pollution, researchers reported in the journal BioScience.

More than 2,000 species of fireflies -- which are, in fact, beetles -- illuminate wetlands, marshes, grasslands, forests and urban parks worldwide.

A few, such as the Big Dipper in the United States, seem to be flourishing.

Continue Reading
 
 
