What it was like for doctors and nurses at a Washington hospital to treat the nation’s first novel coronavirus patient
SEATTLE — For Robin Addison, Jan. 20 was like any other Monday night. She had just slipped into her pajamas after a long day of work at Providence Regional Medical Center when, around 8:30 p.m., she got a phone call from a fellow nurse.“Robin, I think we have to open the unit,” she recalls Sarah Wilkerson saying.“The unit” is a pop-up biohazard chamber that can be erected to quarantine someone with an infectious disease. The hospital obtained it in 2015 with Ebola patients in mind. It had never been used.Wilkerson, the hospital’s infection prevention manager, explained that a Snohomish County …
Breaking Banner
Jeffrey Epstein case threatens to drag Virgin Islands elite into the muck. Will it matter?
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — The U.S. Virgin Islands opened up a new and explosive front in the battle over Jeffery Epstein’s $600 million estate last week when it included one of the sex offender’s companies, Southern Trust, as a co-defendant in the case.With that late amendment, the attorney general’s office seemed to be painting a target on some of the island’s most prominent figures, including Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., and a former first lady, Cecile de Jongh.Social media and the island’s legal community erupted with speculation that the powerful officials might get dragged into the mire... (more…)
2020 Election
The Democrats’ delegate-selection system has a primary flaw that’s leading them to a stalemate
After spending last week following the Democratic presidential primary in New Hampshire, I started thinking of their nominating convention.No, not the one the Democrats are having this summer in Milwaukee. The one they had in 1932 in Chicago.Like their Chicago convention of 1968, it was bitterly contested, not in the streets but in the hall.No candidate had the delegates to win on the first ballot. The voting went through the evening and into the next afternoon before Franklin Roosevelt had dispatched of his eight opponents. Here’s how the great H.L. Mencken summed it up:“The great combat is e... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Trump lawyer launches new conspiracy rant and accuses Mitt Romney of being a Soros puppet
Late Saturday night former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani retweeted an attack on Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) accusing him of being a puppet of philanthropist George Soros, and then followed up by calling the billionaire "enemy number one" and an "anarchist."
Linking to a tweet from a Twitter user going by the name @Jali_Cat -- who wrote,"Mitt Romney Is A Top 20 Recipient Of Funding By George Soros’ Lobbyist Group‼️ As of any if us are surprised... ((One thing is certain - Trump is exposing THE SWAMP!" -- Giuliani, who serves as Donald Trump's lawyer, added: "Soros is enemy number one of the Republican Party. He’s like an anarchist. He funded DAs who are letting criminals go free. And in Eastern Europe he uses our embassies to protect his organization and attack his enemies. http://Watchrudygiulianics.com Wednesday this week."