What time is Trump’s State of the Union address tonight? How to watch, will he talk about impeachment?
President Donald Trumpwill deliver his third State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at 9 p.m. Eastern time.
It will be only the second time in American history that a president will deliver the speech during his impeachment trial.
The speech is scheduled a day before the U.S. Senate is expected to vote on whether to remove Trump from office.WHAT:Presidents usually deliver State of the Union addresses toward the beginning of a new year, updating the American public on how the country is faring and outlining plans for the year ahead.WHEN:Tuesday, 9 p.m. Eastern time.WHERE:Trump will …
Breaking Banner
GOP lawmakers openly take shots at Lindsey Graham’s plans for ‘stupid’ retaliatory investigations
According to a report at the Daily Beast, there is a battle within the Republican Party over whether they should use their control of Senate committees to launch retaliatory investigations into the whistleblower whose report was the starting point for President Donald Trump's impeachment.
On Monday, the Washington Post's Rachael Bade reported that there was a possible revolt brewing in the GOP caucus against Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) over his stated desire to encourage the heads of various Senate committees to start their own investigations once the president is acquitted as expected.
Breaking Banner
Trump reportedly compiling Nixonian ‘enemies list’ as he seeks revenge for impeachment
"McConnell hasn't even held the final vote to launch the post-checks and balances era, and already the would-be authoritarian is escalating his abuses of power."
President Donald Trump is reportedly compiling a Nixonian "enemies list" that includes former national security adviser John Bolton and top House Democrats as he seeks to retaliate for the congressional impeachment process, which is expected to come to a close as early as Wednesday with a Senate vote to acquit.
Breaking Banner
Trophy hunters auctioning off ‘dream hunt’ with Donald Trump Jr in Alaska
Bidding for a weeklong "dream hunt" with Donald Trump Jr. is already underway as part of an annual trophy hunting convention in Nevada.
The four-day "hunters' heaven" event organized by Safari Club International is auctioning off a yacht-based expedition in Alaska with President Donald Trump's eldest son, along with other hunts in exotic locales, reported The Guardian.
The winning bidder will travel to Alaska with Trump Jr., his son and a guide to hunt Sitka black-tailed deer.