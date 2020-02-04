What time is Trump’s State of the Union address tonight? How to watch, will he talk about impeachment?

President Donald Trumpwill deliver his third State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

It will be only the second time in American history that a president will deliver the speech during his impeachment trial.

The speech is scheduled a day before the U.S. Senate is expected to vote on whether to remove Trump from office.WHAT:Presidents usually deliver State of the Union addresses toward the beginning of a new year, updating the American public on how the country is faring and outlining plans for the year ahead.WHEN:Tuesday, 9 p.m. Eastern time.WHERE:Trump will …

