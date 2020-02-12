When your doctor is also a lobbyist: Inside the war over surprise medical bills
When Carol Pak-Teng, an emergency room doctor in New Jersey, hosted a fundraiser in December for Democratic freshman Rep. Tom Malinowski, her guests, mostly doctors, were pleased when she steered the conversation to surprise medical bills.This was a chance to send a message to Washington that any surprise billing legislation should protect doctors’ incomes in their battle over payments with insurers. Lawmakers are grappling over several approaches to curtail the practice, which can leave patients on the hook for huge medical bills, even if they have insurance.As Congress begins its 2020 legisl…
Swampy: Donald Trump and one of the biggest whoppers in modern American politics
It seems like forever ago when Donald Trump promised to “Drain the Swamp” if elected president. Well, it turns out this was one of the biggest whoppers in modern American politics.
Here are five ways he’s made the swamp even swampier.
1.He has packed his administration with former lobbyists and corporate executives. He has installed a former Boeing executive to run the Defense Department; a former pharmaceutical lobbyist to run the Department of Health and Human Services; a former coal lobbyist to run the Environmental Protection Agency, and a former oil lobbyist to run the Department of the Interior. In total, more than 300 lobbyists now work in the Trump administration – many in key positions overseeing the industries they used to lobby for.
2020 Election
‘Get on the Bernie train’: Sanders’ supporters celebrate New Hampshire primary win
Supporters of Bernie Sanders let loose with an ecstatic roar late Tuesday when the first of US networks called the all-important New Hampshire primary for their leftist icon.
"It feels amazing!" Ayesha Wadhawan, 26, a tutor who volunteered for the Sanders campaign in New Hampshire, gushed as friends hugged each other and slapped high-fives at a Sanders watch party in Manchester.
"It just feels like this is a huge step towards achieving positive change for people in this country."
Deep into Donald Trump's presidency, Wadhawan worried that hatred and division have soared.
Donald Trump’s new budget proposal is a map to what divides America
Sometimes government documents are hard to read, filled as they are with legalese and veined with political deals. Sometimes, of course, they are easy, as in Donald Trump’s proposed 2021 budget proposal to Congress.
It is a plain political document that outlines the president’s reelection campaign points and that runs afoul of his own State of the Union address suggestions a week ago. As such, Democrats fell over themselves to declare it dead on arrival.
Among other things, the $4.8 trillion plan includes budget cuts that break with a two-year deal that Trump made earlier this year with leaders of both congressional parties. But its aim at spending for Medicare and Medicaid runs counter to last week’s promises, and the emphasis on cutting entitlement spending seems vintage Republican orthodoxy.