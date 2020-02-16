Quantcast
Who’s the most Googled president in American history? We’ve got the list of all of them.

Published

2 hours ago

on

WASHINGTON— Just in time for Presidents Day weekend, a new survey has answered a burning question.Which president in American history has been searched online the most? And for that matter, who has the distinction of being dead-last when all the world decides to Google our chief executives?The most-Googled president will surprise few of you. It’s the ever-controversial, always-in-the-news for who-knows-what, impeached-but-acquitted Donald Trump.That’s according to SEMrush, a Boston-based data and trends analytics company that analyzed Google searches.“Trump is a master at the six news cycle da…

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Pence chief of staff rants wildly about anti-Trump conspiracy at Justice Dept and gets promptly shut down on CNN

Published

20 mins ago

on

February 16, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" with fill-in host Dana Bash, the chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence argued that the Justice Department is rife with officials who are biased against Donald Trump, only to have Bash remind him that the all the investigations of the president have been initiated by Trump appointees.

After complaining about how the Roger Stone case was handled, Short lashed out at the Justice Department after Bash stated, "Barr ordered the Justice Department to re-examine the case of the former national security advisor Michael Flynn who pleaded guilty to lying to investigators and President Trump said that Flynn's situation is unfair, and he wished him best wishes and good luck. Why is the attorney general inserting himself in cases involving the president's associates?"

Is being a billionaire a disqualifier for office?

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 16, 2020

By

As predicted in this space back in December, phase one of the Bloomberg 2020 media coronation is well underway.

The former Mayor of New York City has spent years funneling hundreds of millions of dollars to non-profits, cultural institutions, the academy, and political candidates. Now, it has paid off with a bumper crop of endorsements.

In the process, he has collapsed former Vice President Biden's support in the African-American community in South Carolina over just several news cycles.

CNN exposes depth of Trump associates buying rally attendance and votes for cash

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 16, 2020

By

On Sunday morning, CNN took a deep dive into reports that groups allied with President Donald Trump are funneling cash to potential voters in the hopes that they will turn out in November in what is expected to be a close presidential election.

The report centers on Darrell Scott, a pastor from Cleveland who is a prominent ally of the president and has been running a possibly illegal program designed to win over black voters for the president that literally involves handing them envelopes stuffed with cash at mini-rallies.

