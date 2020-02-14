Quantcast
Connect with us

Wisconsin GOP’s new plan would starve schools of requested funds — all to pay for more tax cuts

Published

4 mins ago

on

Republicans in Wisconsin are throwing down the gauntlet at Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and are trying to strong arm him into signing off on another big tax cut without giving him the additional money he requested for the state’s public school system.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that Republicans in the state are poised to pass a bill that would “cut income taxes, reduce a business tax and pay down state debt,” but wouldn’t include money to fund education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Evers, who had served as the Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction prior to running for governor and who made increased education funding a staple pledge of his campaign, and could veto the measure as it stands now.

“Evers last week offered a plan to put $252 million toward schools and property tax relief,” the Journal-Sentinel reports. “Republicans rejected his idea, saying they would come up with their own plans for the projected surplus.”

Evers in the past signed one GOP-passed tax cut into law, while vetoing a separate tax-cut package that he called irresponsible.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Wisconsin GOP’s new plan would starve schools of requested funds — all to pay for more tax cuts

Published

3 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

Republicans in Wisconsin are throwing down the gauntlet at Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and are trying to strong arm him into signing off on another big tax cut without giving him the additional money he requested for the state's public school system.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that Republicans in the state are poised to pass a bill that would "cut income taxes, reduce a business tax and pay down state debt," but wouldn't include money to fund education.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Airline CEO suggests passengers request permission to recline in order to avoid lawsuits

Published

7 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

In the wake of a viral video showing a woman on an American Airlines flight who reclined her seat only to have the male passenger behind her repeatedly punch her seat, an airline CEO is now weighing in.

Speaking on CNBC's Squawk Box this Friday, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said that "customers have the right to recline."

"I think the proper thing to do is, if you're gonna recline into somebody that you ask if it's okay first and then you do it," he said.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Internet brutally taunts Trump over collapse of case against McCabe: ‘There are some things even William Barr won’t do’

Published

17 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

The surprise announcement on Friday afternoon that the Justice Department was dropping a criminal inquiry focusing on former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe had Twitter users waiting in anticipation for a rage-filled tweet from Donald Trump who has made it his mission to punish his critics after surviving ouster in a Senate trial.

According to a report from the Washington Post, "The department could make the decision public in the coming days, the people said, though the exact mechanism for their doing so remains unclear. The move will surely infuriate Trump, who has raged publicly and privately in recent months that McCabe and others he considers political enemies should be charged with crimes."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image