Wisconsin GOP’s new plan would starve schools of requested funds — all to pay for more tax cuts

Republicans in Wisconsin are throwing down the gauntlet at Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and are trying to strong arm him into signing off on another big tax cut without giving him the additional money he requested for the state’s public school system.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that Republicans in the state are poised to pass a bill that would “cut income taxes, reduce a business tax and pay down state debt,” but wouldn’t include money to fund education.

Evers, who had served as the Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction prior to running for governor and who made increased education funding a staple pledge of his campaign, and could veto the measure as it stands now.

“Evers last week offered a plan to put $252 million toward schools and property tax relief,” the Journal-Sentinel reports. “Republicans rejected his idea, saying they would come up with their own plans for the projected surplus.”

Evers in the past signed one GOP-passed tax cut into law, while vetoing a separate tax-cut package that he called irresponsible.