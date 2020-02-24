‘Woefully out-of-touch’: Mike Bloomberg burned to the ground over Flint, Michigan complaints

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential campaign was criticized for being out-of-touch on the topic of Flint, Michigan on Monday.

The city of over 100,000 people has been in a state of emergency over lead contamination in the drinking water supply.

But Bloomberg’s campaign on Monday complained about a piece of posterboard with the slogan “eat the rich” posted on the window of their office in Flint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bloomberg is one of the richest people on earth, with an estimated net worth of over $60 billion. Bloomberg spent heavily to reelect then-Gov. Rick Snyder (R-MI) — who has been widely blamed for Flinto’s water crisis.

“Eat the Rich”

Our office in Flint, MI America deserves better. pic.twitter.com/ar5jKPmIJs — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 24, 2020

The campaign was harshly criticized for their choice of complaints about what is going on in Flint.

Here’s some of what people were saying as “Flint” trended nationwide on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

This absolutely rules why are you dunking on yourself — Mass for Shut-ins (is a podcast) (@edburmila) February 24, 2020

this sign is in Flint, Michigan…………….which still does not have clean water after years……………….where you fundraised for GOP Gov. Snyder……………………who WAS PARTLY RESPONSIBLE FOR THE WATER CRISIS AM I TAKING CRAZY PILLS — vintage '97 nyquil (@_trashfox) February 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re going to fake these you should use less popular slogans — The Guillotine Shouter (@guillotineshout) February 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeing this post rightfully backfire is cementing the fact that a billionaire can IN NO WAY relate to the suffering of millions of Americans. How disconnected from reality is Bloomberg and his camp?🤔

HALF of what Bloomberg has spent thus far on ads could fix Flint's water crisis — Sarah DesLauriers (@EverAltruistic) February 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Bloomberg PAC backing Michigan ads for Gov. Rick Snyder re-election bid https://t.co/lSfP6LPDb5 — 🌹bloomberg is a racist (@maryjanebern) February 24, 2020

I don't know how to tell you this but they don't like Billionaires in Flint — KloboCop 🌹🐬🦑 اشتهارد (@BadSunAK) February 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

my dudes just take the sign off the window. it is taped there. — amy (@arb) February 24, 2020

do you think there might be more important issues in Flint to worry about? — twink rights activist ☄️✨♥️ (@pan_darker) February 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You're right. We do deserve better. Drop out, you dirty Oligarch. — Ash🦂 (@AshleyBC137) February 24, 2020

Oh no this is must be the worst problem Flint, Michigan has ever faced, a paper sign — Berntrooper🌹🏴 (@BadAim2048) February 24, 2020

This is a tone deaf response to a community in crisis do better. 2 years without clean water will make people question how Mike is using his resources & influence while courting their vote. Grow up. — SmittyVotesBlue #Indict45 (@scrappy406) February 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike could have fixed the entirety of Flint's water crisis singlehandedly. He has not. In which case. Eat the rich. — Michael ☭ Ⓥ 🇵🇷🇮🇹 (@ActAndRead) February 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

oh we're gonna be eating the rich all right pic.twitter.com/TZyG9Ql2KT — bernie's gonna win nevada then south carolina (@two_knocks) February 24, 2020

the estimated cost to replace Flint's pipes was $55 million, if Bloomberg had used some of his $61.9 billion wealth to do that, he would have been left with $61.845 billion https://t.co/tTCK0i9fkz — maura quint (@behindyourback) February 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

imagine being a billionaire & playing the victim in Flint https://t.co/l7Zlkx8mwc — David (@DiscreetLatino) February 24, 2020

Speaking of Mike Bloomberg and Flint, in 2014 he gave $3 million to Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, the man responsible for the poisoning of Flint. In fact, Bloomberg liked Snyder so much he gave more money to him than any other candidate that election cycle. https://t.co/QjSUcYPZhc — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Bloomberg could've spent the $450 million he dumped into ads for his presidential campaign to instead buy new water pipes for the city of Flint. Yet, here we are. https://t.co/elILDz9NTn — Siraj Hashmi 🐶 (@SirajAHashmi) February 24, 2020

i mean, listen gonna go ahead and say that it's not a good look to whine about being mistreated in *FLINT MICHIGAN* https://t.co/evwhoPzHHm — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) February 24, 2020

Bloomberg spent $3 million to re-elect GOP Gov. Rick Snyder after Snyder's attack on local democracy via "emergency managers" caused the Flint water crisis. Bloomberg called Snyder “an extremely competent guy who took on the unions" https://t.co/mF3hwBI5YJ Flint deserves better. https://t.co/ZzvB7Hr2L4 — Stephen Wolf (@PoliticsWolf) February 24, 2020

Flint has been struggling to get clean water for almost six years, silence. A rich white man gets his office vandalized and Flint is trending. This is pure bullshit. Fix Flint. #SaveFlintChallenge https://t.co/wfTjbvxab3 — Big Boss (@escapedmatrix) February 24, 2020