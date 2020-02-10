Wrestling with why Georgia opposes DNA testing in death cases
ATLANTA — The crude artifacts of murder: a couple of old guns, shell casings, beer cans.These objects helped convict the last three people scheduled for execution in Georgia: Jeff Cromartie, Jimmy Meders and Donnie Lance. All three denied committing their crimes, and all three asked for DNA testing of that evidence before they were to be strapped to a gurney and given a lethal injection.Could the DNA left on the items provide scientific proof that police and prosecutors got the right man? Or could it poke holes into what seemed like a solid murder case? And did the state have an obligation to …
Breaking Banner
Justice Department indicts four members of Chinese military for masterminding 2017 Equifax data breach
On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Justice Department is indicting four members of the Chinese military for engineering the 2017 cyberattack on Equifax that exposed 147 million U.S. consumers' personal information.
In a press conference today, Attorney General William Barr and FBI Deputy Director David Bowditch announced the nine-count indictment to the public. Bowditch declared the Equifax breach to be "the largest theft of sensitive PII by state-sponsored hackers ever recorded," and thanked Equifax for its cooperation in the investigation.
Breaking Banner
Pro-Trump publication claims end of apartheid was ‘betrayal’ of South Africa
American Greatness, a pro-Trump publication that advocates for the president's nationalist agenda, has published an editorial that accuses former South African President F. W. de Klerk of "betraying" his country by overseeing the end of apartheid.
The editorial, written by South African-born author Illana Mercer, claims that de Klerk "sold his constituents out for a chance to frolic on the world stage with Nelson Mandela" by ending the apartheid regime that deprived South Africa's black majority of any political rights.
According to Mercer, de Klerk failed to protect a "vulnerable minority" of white people and instead handed the entire country over to "radical black nationalist movements."
2020 Election
Pro-Trump truck flashes high-wattage TV clips about Hunter Biden outside New Hampshire climate town hall
While college students interviewed presidential hopefuls at a town hall on energy and climate change, supporters of President Donald Trump staged a high-wattage protest outside. Giant flatscreens, attached to a pro-Trump PAC’s black truck, flashed TV news clips meant to embarrass leading Democratic candidates.
The Trump truck was parked last Wednesday morning on Main Street in Concord, the state’s capital, outside a theater hosting the NH Youth Climate and Clean Energy Town Hall. News footage of presidential candidates including Elizabeth Warren flashed on the truck’s sides, but most of the clips focused on Joe Biden, including vintage clips of the former vice-president addressing the plagiarism scandal credited with knocking him out of the 1988 presidential race. Seven Trump supporters gathered around the truck, waving Trump signs.