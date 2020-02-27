You can now sleep inside Lucy the Elephant at the Jersey Shore — she’s now on Airbnb
Bookings to stay in Lucy the Elephant will be received March 5 and stays will start March 17 |Provided by AirbnbFor three nights only, couples can have the chance to spend one night in one of the most recognizable monuments at the Jersey Shore.Lucy the Elephant has been listed on Airbnb,the rental website for temporary homes and hotels. One-night stays for two people inside the monument will be available starting on March 5 for stays on March 17, 18 and 19.The price for a night inside the Margate monument will be $138, the same amount of years that Lucy has been at the Jersey Shore. In additio…
Coronavirus masks: Can’t find one? Would bandanna work? Does it matter?
Fears of a coronavirus pandemic have spurred a run on face masks worn to reduce chances of inhaling airborne virus from someone else’s coughs and sneezes.Store shelves are empty and so are the stockrooms of online e-tailers, from the mighty Amazon to drug store chains like CVS.Now what? Well, for the record, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t recommend face masks for those who aren’t sick or caring for someone with the disease. Instead, just keep your distance (six feet) from others, cover your nose and mouth if you cough or sneeze, wash your hands and stay home if you... (more…)
Rudy Giuliani whines he only has ‘five friends left’ in latest cell phone misadventure
On Thursday, the New York Daily News reported that President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani accidentally complained to a journalist that he had lost most of his friends as a result of the Trump impeachment business.
The confession, made to an unknown associate named "Tony," came after he put his phone in his pocket while it was still running, thinking he had ended his call — the latest in a number of similar mishaps Giuliani has had with his phone.