You can own a private island off the Jersey Shore for just $200K
If you ever wanted to own property at the Jersey Shore, now you can — but not just any property. A whole island.There’s a 19-acre private island for salethat costs less than some condos at the shore.For $200,000, No Man’s Island — just north of West Wildwood — can be yours. The completely undeveloped piece of land is located in the Grassy Sound in Middle Township between the mainland and the barrier island of the Wildwoods.A video tour of the island, taken by boat and drone and posted online by its owner, shows an untouched, marshy oasis in the middle of the bay, just south of the North Wildwo…
Latest Headlines
Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick still in limbo as Trump pardons 11 others
DETROIT — As President Donald Trump granted relief Tuesday to 11 white-collar criminals, no word came from the White House regarding the fate of Kwame Kilpatrick — Detroit’s imprisoned ex-mayor who is also hoping for some Oval Office intervention.Kilpatrick, with the help of millionaire friend Peter Karmanos, sought clemency from Trump last year, hoping the president will commute his 28-year prison sentence stemming from his 2013 public corruption conviction.As of now, Kilpatrick isn’t eligible for release until 2037. If Trump doesn’t intervene, the former mayor will be 67 years old when he ge... (more…)
Breaking Banner
George Zimmerman announces lawsuit against Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren for $265 million
The man who killed Trayvon Martin was never held accountable for his crime, but he's spent the years since his acquittal blaming other people for persistent problems in his life. The latest news on George Zimmerman is that he's suing presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Latest Headlines
No verdict on day one as deliberations begin in trial of Weinstein
NEW YORK — Dour defendant Harvey Weinstein sat sullenly at the defense table Tuesday as a Manhattan jury wrapped up its first day of work with no verdict in the Oscar winner’s trial on rape and sexual abuse charges.The 67-year-old flashed nary a smile once the Manhattan Supreme Court jurors began considering the case that could land him behinds bars for life. He appeared wobbly by day’s end, nearly falling on his lead counsel Donna Rotunno while taking a seat at the defense table before the jury was sent home at about 4:40 p.m.The panel of seven men and five women began deliberating at 11:29 a... (more…)