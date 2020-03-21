1,000 meals for seniors and counting: Meet the coronavirus guardian angels with a grill
The owners say business is down 80 to 90 percent at the Antika Grill, a Mediterranean restaurant in Montclair that is suffering like so many other eateries as the coronavirus spreads.Chef Fady Ghazal, however, doesn’t flinch at the staggering losses. Neither do George and Nancy Amir, who are co-owners with him. Ghazal and George Amir, childhood friends from Lebanon, know what it’s like to struggle and grow up poor in a country of constant conflict.So, when the coronavirus hit, it made them think about senior citizens, among the most vulnerable in this health crisis, and how they might be havin…
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81
Country music legend Kenny Rogers, whose career spanned six decades, has died at the age of 81, his family said late Friday.
"Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family," they said in a statement.
The family said they were planning a small private service "out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency."
Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music.
"His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world," said the statement posted by his representative Keith Hagan.
Here’s why Florida got all the emergency medical supplies it requested while other states did not
On March 11, Florida requested a cache of emergency supplies from the federal government to protect its medical workers against the novel coronavirus.
Three days later, the state got everything it wanted.
Other states had only tiny slivers of their requests fulfilled, including some that had asked for them earlier than Florida. Oregon and Oklahoma received only about 10%; New Jersey got less than 6%.
This disparity has not been lost on the states that feel shortchanged in their requests from the Strategic National Stockpile, a trove of supplies managed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Medical worker describes terrifying lung failure from COVID-19 — even in his young patients
As of Friday, Louisiana was reporting 479 confirmed cases of COVID-19, one of the highest numbers in the country. Ten people had died. The majority of cases are in New Orleans, which now has one confirmed case for every 1,000 residents. New Orleans had held Mardi Gras celebrations just two weeks before its first patient, with more than a million revelers on its streets.
I spoke to a respiratory therapist there, whose job is to ensure that patients are breathing well. He works in a medium-sized city hospital’s intensive care unit. (We are withholding his name and employer, as he fears retaliation.) Before the virus came to New Orleans, his days were pretty relaxed, nebulizing patients with asthma, adjusting oxygen tubes that run through the nose or, in the most severe cases, setting up and managing ventilators. His patients were usually older, with chronic health conditions and bad lungs.