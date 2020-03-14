14% of uniformed NYPD officers call in sick in a single day as 824 test positive for COVID-19

The number of uniformed NYPD officers who called in sick on Monday was a five fold increase over an average day.

NBC News reported that 14% of uniformed members called in sick on Monday. That’s up from a week ago when 7% of the force called in sick.

NBC News: 14% of the NYPD’s uniformed members are out sick today. That’s 5,208 members out sick, 5x the daily normal, a senior NYPD official says. In total, 930 members of the Department have tested positive. That’s 824 uniformed members and 106 civilians. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) March 30, 2020

According to the report, there are 824 uniformed members of the NYPD who have tested positive for COVID-19.