6 Kansas City councilmembers quarantine themselves after possible coronavirus exposure: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Star reported that six members of Kansas City council — half of the entire body — is going into quarantine after possible exposure to coronavirus.

“The National League of Cities informed at least two council members that they might have been exposed at the organization’s Congressional City Conference held last week in Washington, D.C., the members said,” wrote Allison Kite. “In a statement on its website, NLC said two attendees tested positive for the illness. Several other council members could not immediately be reached for comment. Some other council members who did not attend have also reported being under self-quarantine, including Councilman Eric Bunch, who posted on Twitter Monday.”

According to the Star, “The council’s Finance, Governance and Public Safety Committee was expected to vote on several ordinances Wednesday making up the city’s budget” and “the full council was expected to meet Thursday,” but with six members absent, “some committees could end up without enough members for a quorum.” Some of the quarantined members, however, are expected to participate in council meetings by videoconference.

Councilman Dan Fowler, one of those under quarantine, said that he was only taking the measure out of an abundance of caution, and that he considers it unlikely he has the virus.

“Everybody at that conference was washing their hands and using hand sanitizers,” said Fowler. “Nobody was shaking hands. I think we were being about as safe as you can be.”

Breaking Banner

FBI bans electronic FOIA requests due to coronavirus — they want people to mail them in instead

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

While businesses and government agencies are pushing to do as much as possible electronically to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is reportedly going in the opposite direction.

"FBI will no longer accept FOIA requests electronically because of #coronavirus. Instead, the bureau wants requesters to leave their homes and mail the request in," BuzzFeed News correspondent Jason Leopold reported.

He included a screen capture of the new FBI policy.

"FBI appears to be the only agency that is doing this. And I have filed upwards of three dozen #FOIA requests with multiple govt agencies over the past week," he noted.

Breaking Banner

Feds’ 100-page coronavirus plan warns it will ‘last 18 months’ and cause ‘critical shortages’: report

Published

32 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

The federal government's plan for responding to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic was obtained by The New York Times.

"A federal government plan to combat the coronavirus warned policymakers last week that a pandemic 'will last 18 months or longer' and could include 'multiple waves,' resulting in widespread shortages that would strain consumers and the nation’s health care system," the newspaper reported.

"The 100-page plan, dated Friday, the same day President Trump declared a national emergency, laid out a grim prognosis for the spread of the virus and outlined a response that would activate agencies across the government and potentially employ special presidential powers to mobilize the private sector," The Times reported.

Breaking Banner

‘Prisoners receive better care’: Serviceman decries Army’s efforts to contain coronavirus

Published

40 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast published an account of a servicemember who did a tour of duty in Afghanistan, and found himself in coronavirus quarantine.

The soldier, who was referred to by the pseudoym "Henry Chinaski" to protect his identity, was frustrated by the draconian measures he found himself under.

"His second tour in Afghanistan over, Henry Chinaski stepped off a plane on Sunday not into the waiting arms of his family, but the U.S. Army. Along with three other soldiers in a 15-by-15 foot room he likens to a prison cell, Chinaski has spent the past three days in quarantine as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus," wrote Spencer Ackerman. "Except Chinaski and his fellow soldiers aren’t tested for COVID-19. Medics come by once a day, take their temperatures, and move on."

