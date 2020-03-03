A boyhood friend of Emmett Till reflects on the new antilynching law named for Till
Henry Pettigrew was 12 years old on the day his friend Emmett Till’s body was laid out, in a dark suit and a white shirt, for all Chicago to see.It was a sunny day, Pettigrew remembers, and he joined the line of thousands outside Roberts Temple at 40th and State streets on the South Side, waiting his turn to file past the casket.He and Emmett had met in Sunday school, and even though Emmett was a little older, they discovered a lot in common. Both were bashful boys. Both liked to read. Both sang in the church choir, though neither sang well. They liked to tease each other, like about whose fee…
One sure thing about COVID-19: There’s no telling how many people have it
It has been nearly three months since the first cases of a new coronavirus pneumonia appeared in Wuhan, China, and it is now a global outbreak. And yet, despite nearly 90,000 infections worldwide(most of them in China), the world still doesn’t have a clear picture of some basic information about this outbreak.In recent weeks, a smattering of scientific papers and government statements have begun to sketch the outlines of the epidemic. The Chinese national health commission has reported that more than 1,700 medical workersin the country had contracted the virus as of Feb 14. (That’s alarming.) ... (more…)
4 science-based strategies to tame angry political debate and encourage tolerance
“Climate change is a hoax,” my cousin said during a family birthday party. “I saw on Twitter it’s just a way to get people to buy expensive electric cars.” I sighed while thinking, “How can he be so misinformed?” Indeed, what I wanted to say was, “Good grief, social media lies are all you read.”
No doubt my cousin thought the same of me, when I said Republican senators are too afraid of the president to do what’s right. Not wanting to create a scene, we let each other’s statements slide by in icy silence.
As a psychology professor and clinical psychologist in private practice, I know my relationship with my cousin would have improved if we could have discussed those issues in a nonthreatening way. If only.
The two-party system is here to stay
The American two-party system has long been besieged. Many of the founders feared that organizing people along ideological lines would be dangerous to the fledgling nation. Alexander Hamilton called political parties a “most fatal disease,” James Madison renounced the “violence of faction,” and George Washington feared that an overly successful party would create “frightful despotism.”