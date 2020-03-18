A psychologist explains how to stay sane during coronavirus self-isolation
People who suspect they may have come into contact with the coronavirus are being advisedto self-isolate (stay at home) for 14 days. For some people, the idea of self-isolation may seem like a dream come true. For others, the idea of being cut off from the outside world, alone or with only a few close family members, will fill them with dread – ask any parent who has had to entertain two small children at home on a wet afternoon.When people are stuck indoors for long periods of time, they can report getting “cabin fever” or feel like they are going “stir crazy”. Observations from actual or sim…
As nursing homes restrict visitors in the COVID-19 crisis, one woman fears she’ll never see her mother again
How quickly it happened. How quickly we lost the chance to touch certain people we love, to hold a hand, to give a hug, to wipe away a tear.Suddenly this new virus named COVID-19 marauds across the land, and, just like that, everything is changed. Trips to see friends and family are canceled. Weddings are postponed. Funeral gatherings are called off. Jobs vanish.This too shall pass, we tell ourselves, and it will.But before it does, many people will face losses that had never crossed their minds and that may never be repaired? Sue Markgraf is among them.On Saturday, Markgraf went to visit her ... (more…)
The other virus threat: Surge in COVID-themed cyberattacks
It may look like an email from a supervisor with an attachment on the new "work from home policy." But it could be a cleverly designed scheme to hack into your network.
The abrupt move of millions of people to working remotely has sparked an unprecedented volume of attacks to trick people into giving up credentials to attackers, according to security researchers.
"We've never seen anything like this," said Sherrod DeGrippo, head of threat research for the security firm Proofpoint.
"We are seeing campaigns with message volumes up to hundreds of thousands which are leveraging this coronavirus."
Head of office managing security clearances ‘abruptly resigns’ after Trump rehires fired body man as top WH official: report
Real estate mogul Donald Trump’s firm, The Trump Organization, paid bribes through middlemen to New York City tax assessors to lower its property tax bills, according to a damning report by ProPublica.
Trump’s company paid the bribes in exchange for lowered tax bills “for several Manhattan buildings in the 1980s and 1990s, according to five former tax assessors and city employees as well as a former Trump Organization employee.”