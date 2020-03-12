‘A sorry excuse for a board’: Former Wells Fargo leaders slammed by Congress
Two former board members of Wells Fargo, Elizabeth “Betsy” Duke and James Quigley, faced bipartisan criticism from the members of the House Financial Services Committee in a Tuesday hearing, the latest in a long series of Congressional castigation of the bank.The chair of the committee, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., had asked for the pair to resign after the release of a report by the panel’s Democrats last week which found that Wells Fargo’s board had failed to do proper oversight of the bank.For over a decade, Wells Fargo engaged in widespread sales misconduct, most prominently creating mill…
‘Keep us safe!’ US nurses hold protests over coronavirus failings
US nurses staged a day of action Wednesday calling for better protection in the fight against coronavirus, warning that medical chiefs had failed to learn from previous deadly global health crises.
"We need the proper protection... if we aren't safe, our patients and our community aren't safe," warned Marcia Santini, an emergency room nurse at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) medical center.
"The virus is just the latest in a long string of infectious disease crises that we have dealt with in recent years, including SARS, H1N1 (swine flu) and Ebola," she said.
"Each time we are faced with a new infectious disease, our union is forced to address staffing, protection equipment and training."
Breaking Banner
Six-fold spike in polar ice loss lifts global oceans
Greenland and Antarctica are shedding six times more ice than during the 1990s, driving sea level rise that could see annual flooding by 2100 in regions home today to some 400 million people, scientists have warned.
The kilometres-thick ice sheets atop land masses at the planet's extremities sloughed off 6.4 trillion tonnes of mass from 1992 through 2017, adding nearly two centimetres (an inch) to the global watermark, according to an assessment by 89 researchers, the most comprehensive to date.
Last summer's Arctic heatwave will likely top the 2011 record for polar ice sheet loss of 552 billion tonnes, they reported in a pair of studies, published Wednesday in Nature.
Breaking Banner
Whatever COVID-19 brings, this chaplain wants you to remember that the death rate is ultimately 100%
While Coronavirus Czar Mike Pence prays away the plague and the CDC offers its lackluster pandemic response, there’s a missing link in the COVID-19 conversation: there’s ultimately no if in dying.