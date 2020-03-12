A startling inequality gap emerges after age 65
In an era when “deaths of despair” — from substance abuse and suicide — are on the rise among middle-aged Americans, those who reach age 65 are living longer than ever.But there’s a catch: Seniors in urban areas and on the coasts are surviving longer than their counterparts in rural areas and the nation’s interior, according to an analysisfrom Samuel Preston of the University of Pennsylvania, one of the nation’s leading demographers.This troubling geographic gap in life expectancy for older Americans has been widening since 2000, according to his research, which highlights growing inequality i…
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: