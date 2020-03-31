A war like no other: Inside the Illinois National Guard’s unprecedented coronavirus mission

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted conservative broadcaster Rush Limbaugh and other "media hacks" for spreading coronavirus "misinformation" that endangers their listeners' lives.

The "Morning Joe" host called out Limbaugh for downplaying COVID-19 by comparing it to the flu or the common cold, but then changing course as the outbreak spreads without ever acknowledging his previous claims.

"What concerns me even more right now, because, again, that was the past and we're worried about misinformation being spread right now, but there actually have even been in the past week some of these media hacks who have been promoting more bad science, more bad medicine," Scarborough said. "Like having entire segments suggesting that people in Middle America are basically immune to this, this is a New York problem, that this is not a problem for Middle America. Having guests on that sit back and laugh at the thought that people in Middle America need to be concerned by the coronavirus. They do need to be concerned."