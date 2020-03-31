Quantcast
A war like no other: Inside the Illinois National Guard’s unprecedented coronavirus mission

Published

1 min ago

on

CHICAGO — After a solitary 5-mile run long before sunrise each morning, Pfc. Sabine Gonzalez grabs a cardboard container filled with scrambled eggs and hash browns in a suburban hotel lobby and heads back to her room.She eats alone, adhering to a social distance that runs counter to the military culture she loves. She uses FaceTime to call her parents in nearby Lombard, telling them what she has seen and done since being activated by the Illinois National Guard to work at a coronavirus testing site on Chicago’s Northwest Side.Gonzalez assures them that she is fine, that she will remain fine.Th…

Media must stop waiting for Trump to ‘become president’ — and instead expose his failures: Yale epidemiologist

Published

18 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

Gregg Gonsalves, an epidemiologist who works as an assistant professor at Yale School of Public Health, hammered the mainstream media on Tuesday for continuing to wait for the moment when President Donald Trump starts acting presidential instead of documenting his lethal failures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Writing on Twitter, Gonsalves criticized CNN's Brian Stelter for posting what amounts to theater criticism of Trump's performance without objectively evaluating the many missteps the president has already made.

"This is EVERYTHING that is wrong with media reporting on Donald Trump magnified, made all more dire because it is happening in a pandemic," he wrote. "What are you people smoking?"

MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts Rush Limbaugh for risking listeners’ lives by pushing coronavirus ‘lies’

Published

29 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted conservative broadcaster Rush Limbaugh and other "media hacks" for spreading coronavirus "misinformation" that endangers their listeners' lives.

The "Morning Joe" host called out Limbaugh for downplaying COVID-19 by comparing it to the flu or the common cold, but then changing course as the outbreak spreads without ever acknowledging his previous claims.

"What concerns me even more right now, because, again, that was the past and we're worried about misinformation being spread right now, but there actually have even been in the past week some of these media hacks who have been promoting more bad science, more bad medicine," Scarborough said. "Like having entire segments suggesting that people in Middle America are basically immune to this, this is a New York problem, that this is not a problem for Middle America. Having guests on that sit back and laugh at the thought that people in Middle America need to be concerned by the coronavirus. They do need to be concerned."

Coronavirus boils 2020 election down to one question for Democrats: ‘Is Trump competent and sane?’

Published

56 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

The coronavirus crisis has blown up the 2020 election strategies for both President Donald Trump and his Democratic rivals.

The president so far has enjoyed a bump in his approval rating as an apparent result of his daily news conferences, which can sometimes spin out of control during live broadcasts but are then trimmed down for network news, but Democrats must turn the election into a referendum on his response to the outbreak, reported Politico.

