After festival is canceled due to coronavirus fears, Ultra is not offering refunds
MIAMI — After this year’s Ultra Music Festival was officially canceled Friday following meetings with city officials worried about the potential spread of the novel coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19, the electronic dance music event’s organizers promised ticket buyers there would be more information available Monday.In the literal 11th hour late Monday, ticket holders received an email that made no mention of refunds. Instead, people who purchased tickets to this year’s Ultra will have access to either the 2021 or 2022 event in Miami. Under the title “Ultra Miami Rescheduled,” organ…
How to protect yourself at the gym — one of the germiest places around
PHILADELPHIA — Free weights have 362 times more bacteria than a toilet seat, according to a study performed by EmLab P&K, a finding that could bring sweat to your brow before you even launch into your first bicep curl — especially with the new coronavirus in mind.In the wake of COVID-19, fitness centers are sending emails to members about prevention measures. Most include encouragement to stay home if you’re feeling sick. There’s also plenty of phrasing about amping up established disinfecting efforts.“We’ve been instructing staff to wipe down basically anything that humans will touch — seats ... (more…)
Here’s the only way Joe Biden can beat Donald Trump
On Monday there was a lot of buzz about a piece on the clickbait-ish, Beltway-access-lapdog website Axios which looked at possible cabinet picks in a Joe Biden administration in 2021, and which was truly remarkable in two ways.First, of course, were the names themselves — a weird hodgepodge of high-profile picks that seemed guaranteed to anger every voter in one way or another, from clueless $500-million-burning billionaire Mike Bloomberg to run the World Bank to the idea that a Biden secretary of the Treasury would either be the ultimate Wall Street insider, JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, o... (more…)
Crushed by a hospital bill? Here’s how to stand up for yourself
The cost of medical treatment depleted Frances Edwards’ savings after she was diagnosed with stage 3 melanoma in October 2016 — even though she has insurance.In early 2019, she owed $6,400 in out-of-pocket charges for her first two cancer treatments of the year, and she knew there was no way she could pay.“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, how am I going to do this?’” recalls Edwards, 74, who lives in Cambria, on California’s Central Coast, and drives 450 miles round trip every five weeks for treatment at the University of Southern California’s Norris Comprehensive Cancer Centerin Los Angeles.She discu... (more…)