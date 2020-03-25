Al Franken: ‘Psychopath’ Trump keeps Dr. Fauci around to ‘guarantee an enormous audience’

Former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) asserted this week that President Donald Trump’s behavior during the pandemic is proof that he is a “psychopath.”

In a tongue-in-cheek column on his website, Franken, who acknowledged he’s not a psychiatrist, argues that Trump is “clinically insane.”

“There is a diagnosis – narcissistic personality disorder*. It’s a real thing. And he has it,” Franken writes. “So, as constantly weird and offensive as it has been for Americans to have a bonkers* president, he skated through. Until Covid-19.”

“The president’s mental illness* allows him to be both intellectual sloth and supremely confident jerk, ever convinced that he (and he alone) can do everyone else’s job better than they,” the former senator continues. “And he’s always right. Because he’s a psychopath*. And this Donald Trump brand of psychopath* is never wrong. Even when being wrong will cause the additional deaths of perhaps hundreds of thousands of Americans.”

After presenting a list of nearly 20 missteps during the coronavirus pandemic, Franken goes on to note that most “successful sociopaths* put a lot of effort into hiding their illness. Not Donald Trump. It’s all right there for all of us to see, all the time.”

“Trump has to do the briefings,” Franken says of Trump’s daily press conferences. “Because he won’t be able to hold a rally for months. He’s an egomaniac*. A charlatan who needs an audience to get his juices going.”

The Minnesota Democrat also speculates that the president is keeping infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci around for the drama.

Franken writes:

What will Dr. Tony Fauci do when this idiot* suggests that it would be a beautiful thing for Americans to pack the pews on Easter Sunday? Oh, he just did that? Even though that would be just cuckoo*? But what will Dr. Fauci do the next time? Or the next? Flinch? Roll his eyes? Tactfully correct the president? I beg you, Mr. President. Keep Dr. Fauci! Yes, it’s just a matter of time before you put him in an untenable position and his measured, diplomatic response will set you off because you are a lunatic*. And you will want to fire him because you will be in an uncontrollable rage. That’s going to happen, because it always happens, and because you are completely unhinged*. But please, sir, don’t. Not because he is an indispensable asset during this once-in-a-century worldwide pandemic. No. Keep Tony Fauci because he will guarantee you an enormous audience. Millions more will flock to their screens for the drama. It’s Salieri versus Mozart. The bitter, twisted hack against the true genius dedicated to his God-given gift. And remember which one died early and was dumped into a pauper’s grave!

