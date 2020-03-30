Quantcast
Al Gore explains why Trump is flailing: ‘You can’t gaslight a virus’

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Vice President Al Gore explained why President Donald Trump was failing in his response to coronavirus during a Monday evening interview with CNN’s Don Lemon.

Gore explained he feels, “especially badly for those who really follow President Trump and believe in him, and, you know, there are quite a few people in our country that do.”

“I don’t agree with his policies, but those who follow him, I’m afraid many of them have been misled into thinking that some of his earlier statements about using the word hoax — and he used it in a specialized way — but saying it was going to disappear, those kinds of things, I feel badly for those who believe that stuff and have not been protecting themselves,” he explained.

“And we still have states that have not adopted the kind of policies that Dr. [Tony] Fauci and the real experts have advised, partly because they — they’ve made it kind of a political, partisan kind of issue,” he explained.

“Now, I think the president — to his credit — has been moving away from that. I think he’s learned that you can’t gaslight a virus,” Gore explained. “You’ve really got to pay attention to what the scientific facts are.”

“And, by the way, we need to do that where the climate crisis is concerned, too, because it’s exactly the same thing,” he added.

Watch:


Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
‘Officially worse than 9/11’: Americans react as US coronavirus deaths surge to 3000

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

Overnight coronavirus deaths in the U.S. surged, increasing by 565 to over 3000. There have now been 3148 coronavirus deaths in America, as the total number of confirmed cases grew by almost 20,000 to 163,479.

Americans are struggling to grasp what lies ahead. On Monday coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx revealed the federal government now predicts the best case scenario will be 100,000 to 200,000 COVID-19 deaths.

"If we do things together well ... we could get in the range of 100,000-200,000 fatalities. We don't even want to see that." -Dr. Birx

Continue Reading

Trump abandoned his Easter re-opening after advisers showed him devastating poll numbers: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

On Monday, The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump quietly backed off his repeated pledge that he would like to have businesses and normal economic activity reopen by Easter — and identified a key reason that he changed his mind.

"The numbers the health officials showed President Trump were overwhelming. With the peak of the coronavirus pandemic still weeks away, he was told, hundreds of thousands of Americans could face death if the country reopened too soon," wrote Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman. "But there was another set of numbers that also helped persuade Mr. Trump to shift gears on Sunday and abandon his goal of restoring normal life by Easter. Political advisers described for him polling that showed that voters overwhelmingly preferred to keep containment measures in place over sending people back to work prematurely."

Continue Reading
 

NYU doctors told they can withhold ventilators from some patients — and warned them not to tell the press

Published

51 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that New York University's Langone Health has told emergency room doctors that they have "sole discretion" over who gets to use ventilators, and that they are empowered to "think critically about who we intubate" and "withhold futile intubations."

The email, sent out on March 28 from ER chief Dr. Robert Femia, also warned that doctors who talk to the press about this policy could face discipline.

NYU Langone Health spokesman Jim Mandler said Dr. Femia’s email was merely reiterating policy that is always in place at the hospital, and added that the center is "not at the point in which these judgments need to be made within the current scope of care."

Continue Reading
 
 
