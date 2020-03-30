Al Gore explains why Trump is flailing: ‘You can’t gaslight a virus’

Former Vice President Al Gore explained why President Donald Trump was failing in his response to coronavirus during a Monday evening interview with CNN’s Don Lemon.

Gore explained he feels, “especially badly for those who really follow President Trump and believe in him, and, you know, there are quite a few people in our country that do.”

“I don’t agree with his policies, but those who follow him, I’m afraid many of them have been misled into thinking that some of his earlier statements about using the word hoax — and he used it in a specialized way — but saying it was going to disappear, those kinds of things, I feel badly for those who believe that stuff and have not been protecting themselves,” he explained.

“And we still have states that have not adopted the kind of policies that Dr. [Tony] Fauci and the real experts have advised, partly because they — they’ve made it kind of a political, partisan kind of issue,” he explained.

“Now, I think the president — to his credit — has been moving away from that. I think he’s learned that you can’t gaslight a virus,” Gore explained. “You’ve really got to pay attention to what the scientific facts are.”

“And, by the way, we need to do that where the climate crisis is concerned, too, because it’s exactly the same thing,” he added.

