Amazon employee in downtown Seattle tests positive for coronavirus: report

The COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic has reportedly reached one of the largest regional employers in the United States.

“An Amazon employee at the company’s Seattle headquarters has tested positive for the novel coronavirus spreading across the country,” GeekWire reported Tuesday, based off of an internal company email they obtained.

Amazon employs more than 50,000 people in Seattle proper, a city of 725,000 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The employee went home sick on Tuesday, Feb. 25 and later tested positive for COVID-19. Amazon notified employees who came into close contact with the individual. The employee is based out of Amazon’s Brazil building at 400 9th Ave N, near downtown Seattle,” GeekWire reported.

Nine people have died from COVID-19 in Washington state.