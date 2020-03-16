Amid coronavirus, all states should offer mail voting
Amid coronavirus, all states should offer mail voting
Amid coronavirus, all states should offer mail voting

The November general election, with crucial decisions from the presidency to local tax proposals, must go on this year, regardless of the coronavirus pandemic.Washington and Oregon are providing leadership on this front. Their proven model of voting by mail is one other states can and should follow.Oregon's U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden made a smart proposal last week to inoculate the 2020 primaries and general election against disruptions and quarantines related to the virus.If at least 25 states declare emergencies related to COVID-19, registered voters in all states would be allowed to request an abs...
Sanders and Biden attack Trump on virus — and spar on record
White House hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders launched a joint attack on Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic as they faced off in a high-stakes debate Sunday, accusing the president of undermining his own scientists with misinformation.
The two rivals also sparred about their record, taking advantage of the first one-on-one format of the marathon campaign to engage in extended -- though civil -- policy clashes on everything from universal health care and climate change to deportations and foreign policy.
But with Biden appearing to have a good night, riding high as the frontrunner following three weeks of strong performances in multiple primaries, the 77-year-old made a splash by saying he will "commit" to picking a female running mate if he is the Democratic nominee.