Amtrak to reduce routes, roll out voluntary leave program as coronavirus cuts train travel in half
Amtrak told employees Wednesday it will “significantly” reduce service and offer an unpaid voluntary leave program as bookings on the national railroad drop 50% in the wake of the growing coronavirus outbreak.The memo, which was obtained by the Tribune, said cancellations are up 300% and ridership has “declined sharply” in the Northeast and across Amtrak’s national network, with those trends accelerating in recent days.“You should expect significant reductions in train service across portions of our network in response to the sharp drop in ridership,” Stephen Gardner, chief operating officer f…
Whatever COVID-19 brings, this chaplain wants you to remember that the death rate is ultimately 100%
While Coronavirus Czar Mike Pence prays away the plague and the CDC offers its lackluster pandemic response, there’s a missing link in the COVID-19 conversation: there’s ultimately no if in dying.
Rachel Maddow concerned Trump is putting himself in danger of contracting coronavirus
President Donald Trump has put himself dangerously close to people who have the coronavirus multiple times, and now it seems he's could be in danger himself.
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow noted that Brazil's communications minister in Jair Bolsonaro's far-right government appeared at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Secretary Fabio Wajngarten appeared with Trump, giving him a "Make Brazil Great Again" hat and appearing in photos. Wajngarten has now been quarantined and is awaiting test results for coronavirus.
"The president's new White House chief of staff is also under quarantine, as we speak," Maddow reported at former Rep. Mark Meadows. She also cited Reps. Doug Collins (R-GA) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) both of whom met with the president and shook hands with him over the past several days. Both men are now under quarantine.
‘Makes me appreciate Meghan McCain!’ Viewers recoil from Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s prayerful praise of Trump
Elisabeth Hasselbeck returned to "The View" as guest host, and social media users had strong reactions.
The religiously conservative former host appeared to slip a brief prayer into her remarks asking for the coronavirus' eradication, and then sparked a clash by praising President Donald Trump's leadership.
“There can be a fine line between what is precaution, right, what is taking precaution and what is panic,” Hasselbeck said. “So I think a lot of it has to be decided. Yes, we’re going to take precautions, we’re going to [use] Purell. Pray that God’s got us in our tomorrows, right, we pray that this coronavirus is extinguished, that it’s stopped in its tracks.”