Amtrak to reduce routes, roll out voluntary leave program as coronavirus cuts train travel in half

President Donald Trump has put himself dangerously close to people who have the coronavirus multiple times, and now it seems he's could be in danger himself.

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow noted that Brazil's communications minister in Jair Bolsonaro's far-right government appeared at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Secretary Fabio Wajngarten appeared with Trump, giving him a "Make Brazil Great Again" hat and appearing in photos. Wajngarten has now been quarantined and is awaiting test results for coronavirus.

"The president's new White House chief of staff is also under quarantine, as we speak," Maddow reported at former Rep. Mark Meadows. She also cited Reps. Doug Collins (R-GA) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) both of whom met with the president and shook hands with him over the past several days. Both men are now under quarantine.