Andrew Yang lauds $1,000 cash payments for coronavirus and insists they should be monthly
Andrew Yang wanted to give you a $1,000 check even before coronavirus struck.The former Democratic presidential candidate cheered President Donald Trump’s apparent decision to give cash to Americans struggling to cope with the fallout from the pandemic.“I am thrilled we are doing the right thing,” Yang told CNN. “It is vital to help tens of millions of American families to keep their heads above water during this time. “Yang, who made the universal basic income his signature campaign issue, said the payments should be monthly for the duration of the crisis and should include $500 to each child…
Immigration interview offices and immigration courts remain open despite coronavirus risk
SAN DIEGO — Federal offices responsible for immigration proceedings and enforcement have not closed despite the coronavirus pandemic and increasingly strict guidelines from all levels of government asking people to avoid even small public gatherings.This may have already resulted in the spread of the virus as union leaders are beginning to hear from immigration court staff, including judges and government attorneys, who were either exposed in court or beginning to show symptoms of COVID-19.Immigration judges and attorneys, including attorneys with Immigration and Customs Enforcement who repres... (more…)
Fear contagion research reveals why coronavirus anxiety can quickly spread from person to person
As cases of COVID-19 proliferate, there’s a pandemic of fear unfolding alongside the pandemic of the coronavirus.Media announce mass cancellations of public events “over coronavirus fears.” TV stations show images of “coronavirus panic shopping.” Magazines discuss attacks against Asians sparked by “racist coronavirus fears.”Due to the global reach and instantaneous nature of modern media, fear contagion spreads faster than the dangerous yet invisible virus. Watching or hearing someone else who’s scared causes you to be frightened, too, without necessarily even knowing what caused the other per... (more…)
Trump shuts down Bedminster golf club
WASHINGTON— President Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf club has closed most of its operations due to the coronavirus, according to the Washington Post.The clubhouse, fitness center and restaurants all were closed, the Post said, citing an email from General Manager David Schutzenhofer.Schutzenhofer cited Gov. Phil Murphy’s actions to stem the spreadof COVID-19 in announcing the closure, the Post said. Murphy has limited gatherings to 50 people and limited restaurantsto delivery and takeout service.Schutzenhofer did not say when Bedminster would reopen, the newspaper said.The golf courses themsel... (more…)