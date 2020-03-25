Another congressman is self-quarantining after coronavirus contact
WASHINGTON— A second New Jersey congressman announced Tuesday that he was self-quarantining after coming in contact with someone who had tested positivefor the coronavirus.Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5th Dist., said on Twitter that he had attended a press conference Friday with Mike Maron, chief executive of Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, who tested positivefor the coronavirus last week. The hospital was treating 18 coronavirus patients as of Friday.Gottheimer said he had no symptoms but was advised to get tested and to self-quarantine in the meantime. He said he was working from home.Bergen…
Asia markets surge as US agrees to blockbuster stimulus package
Asian equities soared again Wednesday after US lawmakers finally agreed a mammoth stimulus package to support the world's top economy against the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
While the deadly disease continues to spread, traders have a rare semblance of optimism after weeks of carnage across global markets, with eyes fixed on Washington where lawmakers in the early hours thrashed out an emergency bill worth as much as $2 trillion -- around 10 percent of US gross domestic product.
"At last, we have a deal," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, citing the massive "wartime level of investment into our nation".
Three US sailors test positive for virus on aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt
Three US sailors from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the first cases reported on a US Navy ship currently on deployment, officials said Tuesday.
The three have been evacuated and all those they had come into contact with on the vessel, which has more than 5,000 personnel on board, have been quarantined, Acting Navy Secretary Thomas B. Modly told reporters.
The ship was last in port in Vietnam 15 days ago but Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday said it was difficult to connect the cases to a particular port visit.
Coronavirus prompts a run on guns in US
Gun sales have exploded in the United States in the last two weeks as the coronavirus outbreak worsens, with people stocking up on weapons and ammunition out of fear the pandemic might lead to social unrest.
"We have had about an 800 percent increase in sales," said David Stone, owner of Dong's Guns, Ammo and Reloading in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "I'm still not out of any caliber but I'm getting close to running out."
Stone told AFP that the overall majority of customers rushing to stock up on firearms and ammunition are first-time buyers grabbing anything available.
"It's fear over coronavirus," he said. "I don't understand it myself and I think it's unreasonable."