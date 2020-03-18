As nursing homes restrict visitors in the COVID-19 crisis, one woman fears she’ll never see her mother again
How quickly it happened. How quickly we lost the chance to touch certain people we love, to hold a hand, to give a hug, to wipe away a tear.Suddenly this new virus named COVID-19 marauds across the land, and, just like that, everything is changed. Trips to see friends and family are canceled. Weddings are postponed. Funeral gatherings are called off. Jobs vanish.This too shall pass, we tell ourselves, and it will.But before it does, many people will face losses that had never crossed their minds and that may never be repaired? Sue Markgraf is among them.On Saturday, Markgraf went to visit her …
Breaking Banner
Head of office managing security clearances ‘abruptly resigns’ after Trump rehires fired body man as top WH official: report
Real estate mogul Donald Trump’s firm, The Trump Organization, paid bribes through middlemen to New York City tax assessors to lower its property tax bills, according to a damning report by ProPublica.
Trump’s company paid the bribes in exchange for lowered tax bills “for several Manhattan buildings in the 1980s and 1990s, according to five former tax assessors and city employees as well as a former Trump Organization employee.”
Latest Headlines
Coronavirus economics could tilt the scales in favor of Amazon — permanently
As Americans try to stay home to help prevent the coronavirus from spreading further, Amazon is seeing a lot more demand from listless shoppers who don't want to go out if they don't have to and have time to kill.While Amazon is seeing an increase in demand, small businesses around the country are being forced to close indefinitely or are seeing far fewer customers, and business owners are worried about if this emergency could bankrupt them. Amazon was already driving down demand for many of these businesses, and this pandemic could permanently tilt the scales in Amazon's favor.Amazon announce... (more…)
2020 Election
Biden woos Sanders supporters: ‘I hear you’
White House hopeful Joe Biden spent the last year clashing over policy with Bernie Sanders, but on Tuesday the frontrunner openly courted his leftist rival's young voters, telling them: "I hear you."
After scoring decisive primary victories in Florida and Illinois that saw Biden march closer to the Democratic presidential nomination, the former vice president said it was time to unite the party's factions in order to defeat Republican incumbent Donald Trump in November.