‘Asian’ artists told not to show up for art fair because it’ll create coronavirus ‘anxiety’

“Asian” looking people are facing panic as people assume they have the coronavirus.

Artist An Nguyen was sent a message from organizers of a gallery slated to participate in the Affordable Art Fair, set to open March 15 telling her not to attend because it could cause hysteria.

“I am very sorry to have to cancel your assistance at the fair next week. The corona virus (sic) is causing much anxiety everywhere, and fairly or not, Asians are being seen as carriers of the virus. Your presence at the stand would, unfortunately, create hesitation on the part of the audience to enter the exhibition space. I apologize for this and hope we can meet and perhaps work together in the future,” the letter said to Nguyen.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is absolutely wild. Vietnamese artist An Nguyen has been asked to not show up at @AAFLondon because their presence would 'create hesitation' for the non-asian audience. pic.twitter.com/t0kjmFWMvR — Anthony Ing (@AnthonyIng) March 5, 2020

While Nguyen was born in Vietnam, she “was part of Canada’s response to the refugee crisis post-Vietnam War,” and now lives in Ottawa, Canada, not Vietnam.

The Affordable Art Fair had to scramble to fix the PR disaster, saying that they had nothing to do with banning Nguyen, saying that it was the decision by a local gallery.

“We wish to reassure that these views are not held by the Affordable Art Fair and we have not instructed any exhibiting gallery to take such action. Over the past twenty years we have championed the diverse creative community that make up the art world through our global calendar of Fairs. We look forward to welcoming international galleries, artists and visitors to our future Fairs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

We are aware of a tweet showing a screen grab of an email from an exhibiting gallery requesting an artist not to attend our Fair next week in Battersea. The message was not sent by the Affordable Art Fair and we in no way condone its contents, see a full statement here: pic.twitter.com/Y59X0Hdiib — Affordable Art Fair (@AAFLondon) March 5, 2020

The backlash was swift that the gallery was forced to close their entire participation in the art fair.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are currently 35 reported cases in Canada.