Aussies chide Tom Hanks over his quarantine Vegemite diet
Quarantined US actor Tom Hanks has prompted a wave of gentle ribbing from his Australian hosts concerned about his fervid use of their beloved Vegemite spread.
Hanks has been in hospital isolation with his wife Rita Wilson since they tested positive for coronavirus last week.
On Sunday he posted a photo showing two pieces of toast smothered in Vegemite, a salty and pungent paste made from yeast extract.
“Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other,” Hanks wrote in the social media post alongside a photo of a crushed Vegemite tube, a kangaroo doll and the thickly slathered toast, with a large bite missing from one piece.
The response from bemused Aussies was immediate.
“WHERE WERE THESE HELPERS WHEN TOO MUCH VEGEMITE WAS BEING SPREAD ON THAT TOAST??????,” tweeted Melbourne comedian Kirsty Webeck.
“Okay you need to scrape around 60% of that vegemite off, otherwise it’s gonna be nasty and hurt your mouth friend,” warned Amy Thunig.
“Cripes, we’ve given him coronavirus and Vegemite,” added Greg Jericho, a Canberra-based journalist.
Hanks and Wilson, both 63, were isolated in hospital on the Gold Coast south of Brisbane last week.
Hanks was in Australia for filming of a biopic about Elvis Presley in which he was due to portray the singer’s longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
Wilson, a singer-songwriter, had given a number of performances and interviews in Sydney and Brisbane, prompting authorities to try to trace spectators and journalists who came into contact with her.
At least one of those contacts, TV entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins, has since revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Breaking Banner
Now ever-feckless Trump is putting healthcare workers in grave danger
Donald Trump’s cavalier handshaking, nose-picking and other dangerous behaviors aren't limited to himself and his circle in the time of the novel coronavirus.
Team Trump is openly hostile to the health and welfare of workers on the front lines in containing the deadly COVID-19.
Hospital workers, airport screeners and others aren’t just caving in like spineless Trump toadies bowing to their Great Leader.Nurses Doubt It
Trump & Co. won’t even take an obvious step to quickly obtain safety gear.
An acute shortage of N95 respirator masks prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend a looser, less effective surgical mask.
Equities plunge as central bank moves fail to ease economy fears
Asian markets tumbled Monday as interest rate cuts and fresh stimulus measures by central banks failed to lift confidence, with analysts warning that the Federal Reserve may have reached the limits of its power to fend off recession as the coronavirus spreads.
The Fed move added to efforts by central banks around the world to combat the outbreak, which observers say will likely cause a global recession.
The scale of the crisis was laid bare by data showing Chinese industrial production for January and February shrank 13.5 percent, the first contraction in around 30 years.
Equity markets continue to be whipsawed by the disease, which has now infected almost 170,000 people and killed more than 6,000 with several countries going into lockdown as Europe becomes the new epicentre of the outbreak.
Breaking Banner
How South Korea scaled coronavirus testing while the US fell dangerously behind
In the aftermath of a 2015 outbreak of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome that killed 38 people and cratered the economy, South Korea took a hard look at what had gone wrong. Among the findings: A lack of tests had prompted people ill with the disease to traipse from hospital to hospital in search of confirmation that they had MERS, a coronavirus far more virulent than the one that causes COVID-19. Nearly half the people who got the disease were exposed at hospitals.
Korean officials enacted a key reform, allowing the government to give near-instantaneous approval to testing systems in an emergency. Within weeks of the current outbreak in Wuhan, China, four Korean companies had manufactured tests from a World Health Organization recipe and, as a result, the country quickly had a system that could assess 10,000 people a day.