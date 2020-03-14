Australian medical team makes mercy dash for American in Antarctica
An American requiring emergency medical treatment has been flown from Antarctica to New Zealand in a mercy dash in “challenging” winter conditions, the Australian Antarctic Division said Saturday.
The US Antarctic Program called Australia for help on Friday and a medical team was flown from Hobart in Tasmania to the US McMurdo base in East Antarctica to pick up the man and fly him to Christchurch in New Zealand.
Authorities in all three countries, citing medical confidentiality, refused to disclose details of the person other than that they were an “expeditioner” and there were “no public health concerns”.
The Australian general manager of Antarctic operations and Safety, Charlton Clark, said it was an exceptional effort to ensure the mission went smoothly.
“The conditions on the ground were challenging. When the Airbus landed at McMurdo station it was around minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 Fahrenheit) with wind chill,” Clark said.
“At this time of the year, most Antarctic nations have already shut down operations for the winter season, so this medical evacuation was unusual.”
Muslims still feel unsafe a year after New Zealand massacre
Aliya Danzeisen rises before dawn every day to hear the news so she can prepare her school-age daughters for any harassment they may face for being Muslim.
"We don't feel any safer," the Muslim community leader says, reflecting on the 12 months since the Christchurch mosque attacks, in which a self-declared white supremacist killed 51 Muslims at Friday prayers.
The abuse experienced prior to the attacks on March 15 last year died down immediately after the killings, Danzeisen said, adding: "It felt the entire New Zealand population was rallying behind us."
But she says it is now on the rise again, a year on from the killings that rattled the normally peaceful South Pacific nation, with unease among the Muslim community amid ongoing vitriol and threats.
New Zealand tells overseas arrivals to self-isolate for 14 days
International visitors to New Zealand must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Saturday.
Ardern said the "unprecedented and far-reaching" measure would come into effect from midnight Sunday and affect all inbound travellers except those from Pacific island nations.
She said remote New Zealand had been relatively unscathed by coronavirus so far, with six confirmed cases and no fatalities, but the evidence showed the numbers would inevitably rise in the face of a global pandemic.
"But the scale of how many cases we get and how fast we get them is something we should do as much as we can to slow," she told reporters.
Lebanon’s Hezbollah won’t oppose IMF aid under ‘reasonable conditions’: chief
Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah movement, which has strongly opposed foreign interference in the country's crisis-hit economy, said Friday it could accept Beirut receiving an International Monetary Fund financial rescue package under "reasonable conditions".
"Any help within reasonable conditions, there's no problem with it in principle," the Shiite movement's chief Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised address.
But he warned that "Lebanon must not fall under anybody's trusteeship or hand over its financial and economic administration" to outside parties.
One of the most indebted countries in the world, Lebanon has been rocked by a months-long political and financial crisis.