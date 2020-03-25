Be patient with us, please: Grocery delivery shoppers say they’ve never been busier than coronavirus outbreak
Magnolia resident Michelle Andersen is a special education aide in a public school, but works a side gig as an Instacart shopper.She’s seen a sharp increase in work for Instacart in the last few weeks as the coronaviruspandemic continues to ravage the state and residents turn to grocery delivery services rather than venturing out to stores.Before the pandemic, she averaged maybe 10 orders in her 29-hour work week. These days, Andersen handles around 50 orders a week.“There’s not even time for us to go to the bathroom,” she said Tuesday. “It’s that busy.”Grocery delivery services are reporting …
Psychiatrist warns sociopath Trump ‘could see dead bodies’ from coronavirus ‘and step over them’
Dr. Justin Frank literally wrote the book on Donald Trump's mind and behavior. In "Trump on the Couch," Frank tracks Trump's life from childhood to adulthood and reveals a man who is mentally unfit in many ways — from his intelligence, values, emotions and temperament down to the deepest parts of the psyche — to be president of the United States of America.
‘Karma is going to have a field day with you’: Trump pummeled for mocking Romney’s COVID-19 test results
President Donald Trump spent the morning apparently watching television and hurling insults at his political enemies as the coronavirus spreads across the country.
The president nursed petty grievances Wednesday morning against Sen. Mitt Romney and disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti as much of the country shelters in place to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, which has closed schools, churches and businesses and wrecked much of the economy.
This is really great news! I am so happy I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot! https://t.co/42zpWW9vzy