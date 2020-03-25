Quantcast
Connect with us

Be patient with us, please: Grocery delivery shoppers say they’ve never been busier than coronavirus outbreak

Published

1 min ago

on

Magnolia resident Michelle Andersen is a special education aide in a public school, but works a side gig as an Instacart shopper.She’s seen a sharp increase in work for Instacart in the last few weeks as the coronaviruspandemic continues to ravage the state and residents turn to grocery delivery services rather than venturing out to stores.Before the pandemic, she averaged maybe 10 orders in her 29-hour work week. These days, Andersen handles around 50 orders a week.“There’s not even time for us to go to the bathroom,” she said Tuesday. “It’s that busy.”Grocery delivery services are reporting …

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Latest Headlines

Be patient with us, please: Grocery delivery shoppers say they’ve never been busier than coronavirus outbreak.

Published

1 min ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

Magnolia resident Michelle Andersen is a special education aide in a public school, but works a side gig as an Instacart shopper.She’s seen a sharp increase in work for Instacart in the last few weeks as the coronaviruspandemic continues to ravage the state and residents turn to grocery delivery services rather than venturing out to stores.Before the pandemic, she averaged maybe 10 orders in her 29-hour work week. These days, Andersen handles around 50 orders a week.“There’s not even time for us to go to the bathroom,” she said Tuesday. “It’s that busy.”Grocery delivery services are reporting ... (more…)

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Psychiatrist warns sociopath Trump ‘could see dead bodies’ from coronavirus ‘and step over them’

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

Dr. Justin Frank literally wrote the book on Donald Trump's mind and behavior. In "Trump on the Couch," Frank tracks Trump's life from childhood to adulthood and reveals a man who is mentally unfit in many ways — from his intelligence, values, emotions and temperament down to the deepest parts of the psyche — to be president of the United States of America.

This article was originally published at Salon

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Karma is going to have a field day with you’: Trump pummeled for mocking Romney’s COVID-19 test results

Published

33 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump spent the morning apparently watching television and hurling insults at his political enemies as the coronavirus spreads across the country.

The president nursed petty grievances Wednesday morning against Sen. Mitt Romney and disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti as much of the country shelters in place to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, which has closed schools, churches and businesses and wrecked much of the economy.

This is really great news! I am so happy I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot! https://t.co/42zpWW9vzy

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image