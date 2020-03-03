Bernie Sanders projected to win California — the biggest Super Tuesday state

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is the projected winner of the California Democratic Party primary.

California, the most populous state in the land, is the biggest prize among the fourteen states voting on Super Tuesday.

The Associated Press projected Sanders the winner, off of his strength in exit polls.

SURPRISE of the night – an @AP poll close call in California WASHINGTON (AP) _ Bernie Sanders wins Democratic presidential primary in California, claiming biggest prize on Super Tuesday — Julie Pace (@jpaceDC) March 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT