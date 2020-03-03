Bernie Sanders projected to win California — the biggest Super Tuesday state
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is the projected winner of the California Democratic Party primary.
California, the most populous state in the land, is the biggest prize among the fourteen states voting on Super Tuesday.
The Associated Press projected Sanders the winner, off of his strength in exit polls.
SURPRISE of the night – an @AP poll close call in California
WASHINGTON (AP) _ Bernie Sanders wins Democratic presidential primary in California, claiming biggest prize on Super Tuesday
— Julie Pace (@jpaceDC) March 4, 2020
JUST IN: Bernie Sanders has just won California's presidential primary election. Full story here –>https://t.co/iICVdod0ld
— Bryan Anderson (@BryanRAnderson) March 4, 2020
2020 Election
2020 Election
Joe Biden wins Elizabeth Warren’s home state of Massachusetts in surprise upset
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) suffered a disappointing third-place finish in her home state of Massachusetts on Super Tuesday.
Results showed former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
Biden was projected the winner by the Associated Press.
https://twitter.com/ZekeJMiller/status/1235049641684504576
Exit polls showed very bad results for the local candidate.
https://twitter.com/TimAlberta/status/1235044009216806914
President Donald Trump attacked Warren for the results.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1235046124328755200
2020 Election
Joe Biden projected surprise victor in Minnesota — his second big upset in a former Sanders state
According to the Associated Press, former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Minnesota primary, giving him yet another victory in the Super Tuesday contests.
It is the second state won by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in 2016 to flip to Biden, the first being Oklahoma.
Sanders was widely assumed to be the favorite in the race with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) dropping out a day before the contests. However, Klobuchar threw her support to Biden, which may have helped put him over the top.